LA Lakers injury report: Will LeBron James play against Portland Trail Blazers tonight?

In their upcoming game against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 21 at Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers are dealing with multiple uncertainties in their lineup, particularly with star player LeBron James nursing an ankle injury.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 PM ET.

Despite the recurring nature of the questionable status, James has managed to contribute significantly in the past three games, averaging 24.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.0 three-pointers during this stretch.

Apart from James, the Lakers have a few more key players on their injury list.

Gabe Vincent is ruled out with a knee issue, while Taurean Prince is also listed as questionable with knee soreness.

Another significant development is the probable return of Cam Reddish, who has been upgraded from doubtful to probable after missing the last three games due to a left knee effusion.

The Lakers' injury report raises concerns about the availability of key starters, including Anthony Davis, who is now listed as questionable with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy.

Davis, despite playing at an elite level recently, might face uncertainty in his participation.

The recent performance of the Los Angeles Lakers has been a mix of promise and frustration.

In the past week, they showed improvement with impressive consecutive victories against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks.

However, their momentum took a hit during the Friday night game against the Brooklyn Nets. While they had a solid first half, things unraveled in the third quarter, leading to a decisive and lopsided loss.

This inconsistency, experiencing highs followed by significant lows, has become a reflection of the Lakers' entire season.

In response to this inconsistency, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham expressed the need to stop making excuses.

Despite efforts to be efficient, analyze game footage extensively, and focus on team principles, the Lakers have struggled to maintain a consistent performance.

"But at the end of the day, we tried to be as efficient as possible, watch a ton of film, we’ll definitely do that. Watch this game and make it more about our principles. And again, the type of team we want to be. It’s over for the excuses, man. We got to play basketball," said Darvin Ham.

Western Conference Standings

In the Western Conference standings, the Minnesota Timberwolves currently lead with an impressive 30-12 record, holding a .714 win percentage.

The Oklahoma City Thunder followed closely with a 29-13 record, securing a .690 win percentage.

The Denver Nuggets are not far behind at 29-14, boasting a .674 win percentage. The Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans round out the top five, with records of 26-14 and 25-18, respectively.

The Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, and Phoenix Suns also maintain solid positions in the playoff race.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in the 10th spot with a 21-22 record.