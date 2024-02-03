LeBron James Backs Joel Embiid In His X Post and Slams Media For No Accountability

LeBron James seems to be fed up with the media, and he came out swinging to defend Joel Embiid.

Embiid has been criticized a lot recently and was accused of ducking the Nuggets in a game that was on TV. The Philadelphia 76ers center is always mocked by the fans for missing games or not performing well where the competition is strong.

Since 2019, Embiid has missed the games against Denver. The star center was in line to play but was taken out at the last moment due to a knee injury. He was seen warming up before the game but didn’t make it on the court when it began.

After this, the Philadelphia 76ers were fined $75000. The NBA stated that the team failed to mention Embiid on the injury report and that’s why they are fined.

James to the defense of Embiid

After missing the game against the Nuggets, Embiid also missed the 76ers' next game. However, when he returned to the team against the Warriors, he suffered a left meniscus injury and left the game in the fourth quarter.

After this, LeBron decided to post on X in the defense of Embiid. The four-time NBA champions posted:

Advertisement

“Where are all the media outlets, tv media personalities, hot takes that talked so much [poop emoji] about Joel Embiid about missing those games when he knew what he was dealing with.”

He further added: “Now he’s out with an injury because of it. Not 1 person has gone back on tv or their dumbass podcast and apologized to that MAN!! No accountability.”

ALSO READ: Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History vs Pistons, Becomes Only Player After LeBron James to Achieve THIS Rare Feat!

How did the 76ers do without Embiid?

The 76ers showed that they can compete even without their superstar center. The Philadelphia team lost a close contest to the defending champs, the Denver Nuggets by 111-105.

The Nuggets were led by their talisman from Serbia, Nikola Jokic. Jokic had a brilliant game on both ends of the court as he scored 26 points, collected 16 rebounds, and dished out seven assists.

However, the 76ers made a comeback in stunning fashion against the Utah Jazz. Philadelphia won the game 127-124 and they were led by a career-best 51-point game from Tyrese Maxey.

If we look at the overall form of the Sixers without their MVP, they have struggled big time. They have won only four and lost nine games without Embiid in the lineup.

Embiid played under fan pressure

There are reports on social media that suggest the big center played against the Warriors to prove a point to the fans. Embiid, who is listed as 7'0'' and 280 pounds was even taunted as a ‘coward’ on various platforms by the fans after he missed the Denver game.

It was evident that he was not at his best in the game against the Curry-led Warriors. Embiid finished the game with just 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Embiid to miss out on the MVP awards?

The injury is a tough blow for Embiid who is in the conversation about winning the MVP award. He is averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 blocks. He is shooting with an incredible efficiency of 53.3 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from the three-point line.

Advertisement

The new rule passed by the NBA this season means a player must play 65 games to qualify for any of the NBA's major awards this year.

Embiid has already missed 13 games and is expected to miss his 14th game of the season on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets. If he misses three more games, he will be officially out of the MVP race.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rich Paul Addresses LeBron James Trade Speculations Amidst 2024 NBA Deadline Rumors