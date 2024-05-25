LeBron James is one of the richest NBA stars. He has a net worth exceeding $1 billion. James has earned massive salaries throughout his career. Plus, the Los Angeles Lakers has lucrative endorsement deals with major brands like Nike, Pepsi, and more. LeBron James is also a savvy businessman. He has invested in companies like Beats by Dre and Blaze Pizza.

Despite his immense wealth, LeBron James has a reputation for being cheap. Teammates like Kevin Love have poked fun at him for being conscious about preferring to wait for Wi-Fi rather than using his cellular data. Well, LeBron does spend big on certain things. He owns luxury cars and mansions.

LeBron James' cars and properties

LeBron James owns a slew of luxury cars like Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Ferrari 458 Spider, Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, Porsche 918 Spyder, Bentley, Mercedes-Maybach, and Rolls-Royce.

LeBron James also owns a number of properties. His most famous property is his massive mansion in Bath Township, Ohio. The mansion has been estimated to be worth over $30 million. LeBron James has also invested in real estate in other parts of the country, including Los Angeles and Miami. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

LeBron James' current contract with the Los Angeles Lakers

The total value of LeBron James' contract is $97.1 million for two years through the 2024-2025 season. James has the option to play in the 2024-2025 season. For the 2023-2024 season, he will get $46.9 million approximately. For the 2024-2025 season, he will get $51.4 million approximately.

This is LeBron's second stint with the Lakers. He joined them in 2018 and won a championship in his second year. James has not announced whether he will exercise his player option for the 2024-2025 season.

LeBron James' endorsement

LeBron James signed a pre-draft deal with Nike in 2003. It has a lifetime contract rumored to be worth over $1 billion. His signature shoe line is hugely successful. They are now in their 20th iteration!

Other James' major endorsements are McDonald's, Beats by Dre, Soft Drinks, Samsung, Kia, Verizon, and Intel.