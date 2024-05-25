LeBron James Might Be Billionaire But He is NBA's Most Frugal Superstar
Billionaire LeBron James' spending habits are like a common man's. DEETS inside.
LeBron James is one of the richest NBA stars. He has a net worth exceeding $1 billion. James has earned massive salaries throughout his career. Plus, the Los Angeles Lakers has lucrative endorsement deals with major brands like Nike, Pepsi, and more. LeBron James is also a savvy businessman. He has invested in companies like Beats by Dre and Blaze Pizza.
Despite his immense wealth, LeBron James has a reputation for being cheap. Teammates like Kevin Love have poked fun at him for being conscious about preferring to wait for Wi-Fi rather than using his cellular data. Well, LeBron does spend big on certain things. He owns luxury cars and mansions.
LeBron James' cars and properties
LeBron James owns a slew of luxury cars like Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Ferrari 458 Spider, Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, Porsche 918 Spyder, Bentley, Mercedes-Maybach, and Rolls-Royce.
LeBron James also owns a number of properties. His most famous property is his massive mansion in Bath Township, Ohio. The mansion has been estimated to be worth over $30 million. LeBron James has also invested in real estate in other parts of the country, including Los Angeles and Miami.
LeBron James' current contract with the Los Angeles Lakers
The total value of LeBron James' contract is $97.1 million for two years through the 2024-2025 season. James has the option to play in the 2024-2025 season. For the 2023-2024 season, he will get $46.9 million approximately. For the 2024-2025 season, he will get $51.4 million approximately.
This is LeBron's second stint with the Lakers. He joined them in 2018 and won a championship in his second year. James has not announced whether he will exercise his player option for the 2024-2025 season.
LeBron James' endorsement
LeBron James signed a pre-draft deal with Nike in 2003. It has a lifetime contract rumored to be worth over $1 billion. His signature shoe line is hugely successful. They are now in their 20th iteration!
Other James' major endorsements are McDonald's, Beats by Dre, Soft Drinks, Samsung, Kia, Verizon, and Intel.