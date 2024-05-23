LeBron James has spoken out against the negativity directed toward WNBA star Caitlin Clark. King James also spoke about the hate spewed at his own son, Bronny James.

LeBron argues that adults tearing the Gen-Z stars add an unnecessary burden. Constant negativity can make them question their abilities. LeBron further mentions how adults wouldn't typically behave this way toward young people in other areas.

LeBron also said how young basketball stars like his son, Bronny and Indiana Fever's rookie phenom, Caitlin Clark need encouragement and guidance to reach their full potential. LeBron believes the focus should be on developing a love for the game rather than achieving immediate greatness.

What are the critics' points of argument for Caitlin Clark and Bronny James?

Caitlin Clark has faced criticism despite her popularity. Some critics feel Clark's dominance in college has been overhyped. They argue that the competition in the WNBA is much stronger, and her college success might not translate directly. There have been unfortunate takes suggesting Clark's race (white) is the reason for her media attention.

Clark is averaging 17 points per game. It's not quite the same level of performance that she showed in college. But it's important to remember she's still a rookie adjusting to the pro game.

On the other hand, Bronny James has faced criticism for a couple of reasons. Many hold Bronny to the same incredibly high standards as his father, LeBron James (a future Hall of Famer). This makes it difficult for Bronny to be judged on his own merits.

Bronny's freshman year at USC wasn't statistically impressive. Some critics felt his scoring average and shooting percentages didn't justify a 2024 NBA draft pick. However, his performance at the NBA Combine shifted the narrative.

Bronny himself acknowledged the difficulty in a recent interview. He said, "A lot of criticism gets thrown my way" and that his critics "don't know what I've been through."

Previously, LeBron has said that he wants Bronny to have a normal childhood. He subtly called out the media outlets that overhype Bronny or focus too much on him because of his NBA fame.