Meek Mill ACCUSES Antonio Brown For DMing Minor Girls After NFL Star Drags Him Into P Diddy-Controversy

Things have gotten a little heated between Meek Mill and Antonio Brown recently. When the ex-NFL star tried dragging Mill into the P. Diddy controversy, the rapper didn't hold himself back. Instead, he came forward making some controversial accusations about the former Steelers wide receiver.

Antonio Brown and Meek Millar Controversy Explained

On Friday, March 5, Antonio Brown made accusations of Meek Millar of being involved with P. Diddy, sexually. The former Steelers star shared a fake poster from a 1968s movie called 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang'. The poster was photoshopped with Miller and Diddy's photo on it and the title said 'Diddy Diddy Bang Bang'.

Antonio shared his meme on his X with a caption that said "No Diddy." Browns' post went viral in no time and attracted a lot of viewership. Even though Antonio deleted this tweet, it didn't stop Miller from taking shots at him. In reply, Meek Millar shared a screenshot of a conversation between Tom Brady and Brown from 2019.

Sharing the screenshot in his now-deleted tweet, Meek captioned "How do I keep coming across these slow n****s mind lol." But things didn't stop there. Meek Miller went ahead taking digs at the Steelers' former wide receiver in a separate post. In the post, he accused Brown of DMing minor girls.

"He went crazy seen me around team owners and I became his target lol. I have dms of you dming a lil girl actually my family chill [before] I end you forever....take ya meds bro," Miller wrote in a separate post. The tweet is now deleted but it attracted some major attention.

Also Read: After Adin Ross, Rapper Sexyy Red Sparks NSFW FEUD With NFL Star Antonio Brown on X; DEETS Inside

Meek Miller has been trolled to some great extent on the internet ever since it was revealed that he was in a close relationship with P. Diddy. The rapper became the talk of the town ever since the controversy around Diddy started.

Recently, he shared another photoshopped picture with Miller and Diddy's picture. "Puff Cosby," Antonio wrote in the caption. In fact, this time he even tagged Miller's account in his post. No one is backing down from taking digs so as it appears, this controversy might go a little longer than we expected.