‘Nearly Ended My Career’ Austin Theory Recalls Scary Elimination Chamber Match Moment Involving Brock Lesnar

WWE fans are highly anticipated for the 14th edition of the annual spectacle Elimination Chamber pay-per-view today at Optus Stadium Perth, Western Australia, Australia. Elimination Chamber 2024 features three championship defenses and two traditional Elimination Chamber matches to determine number one contenders.



The Elimination Chamber pay-per-views are mainly based on the traditional Elimination Chamber matches, A Total of six WWE superstars take part in Elimination Chamber matches. Six WWE stars enter the huge chained steel cage structure with four locked pods, two WWE superstars start the match, and the other four are locked inside the pods.



At every few minutes, one of the four locked wrestlers enters the ring, wrestlers’ goal inside the match is to eliminate competition one by one via a pinfall or submission, and the last survivor is declared the winner of the match.

Former WWE United States Champion Austin Theory recalls his Elimination Chamber matchup from 2022, where Brock Lesnar nearly ended his career. During the match, Brock Lesnar gave Thoery a beating of a lifetime.



Lesnar and Theory were both on the top of the pod and Brock Lesnar slammed Austin Theory’s head multiple times on plexiglass and then threw him off the pod with his signature move F5.



While talking to The West Sport he recalls the scary moment and expressed, “To be honest, there’s nothing more dangerous in the WWE than the Elimination Chamber. And, I think I’m the perfect man to answer that question.”

He further expressed,“ If you take it back to my first Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship, I was one of the last competitors left in there. But, I was with Brock Lesnar and I got F5’d off the top of the chamber. And, I could’ve nearly ended my career there.”

Elimination Chamber 2024 match card

WWE is set to host their second major pay-per-view of this year Elimination Chamber 2024, and fans are highly excited about the extravaganza. Some major WWE superstars are advertised for the pay-per-view from Rhea Ripley, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Kevin Ownes, LA Knight, Becky Lynch, and many more.



1. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Women's Elimination Chamber match

2. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax for the Women's World Title

3. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

4. Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul in a Men's Elimination Chamber match

5. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Grayson Waller Effect

6. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) (with Iyo Sky) vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in a tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

