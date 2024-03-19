Netflix Announces Peyton Manning-Produced NFL’s RECEIVER Series; DEETS on Who All Star in It

Netflix continues to deepen its partnership with the NFL as it announces its latest sports docuseries, Receiver. Produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, NFL Films, and Patrick Mahomes' 2PM Productions, this new series shifts its focus from quarterbacks to wide receivers and tight ends. Set to premiere in the summer of 2024, Receiver follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, Quarterback, which garnered significant acclaim.

Meet the Stars of "Receiver"

The upcoming Netflix series Receiver boasts a star-studded lineup of NFL talent set to captivate audiences with their electrifying performances. Leading the charge is Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders, known for his impeccable route running and knack for making jaw-dropping catches in traffic.

While Samuel's explosive playmaking ability and physicality promise to provide viewers with a glimpse into the heart of the 49ers’ offense, Kittle’s tenacity will showcase his prowess both as a receiver and a blocker.

Joining him is Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, whose combination of speed and agility has made him one of the league's most formidable wide receivers. Alongside Jefferson is the dynamic duo from the San Francisco 49ers, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel. Rounding up the lineup is Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions, a rising star poised to make his mark in the NFL.

With a combination of speed, agility, and hands of steel, St. Brown represents the next generation of elite pass catchers, eager to leave his indelible mark on the gridiron.

A Shift in Focus: From Quarterbacks to Receivers

Netflix's decision to shift its focus from quarterbacks to wide receivers and tight ends underscores the platform's commitment to exploring the multifaceted world of professional football. According to Gabe Spitzer, Vice President of Nonfiction Sports at Netflix, the transition from quarterbacks to receivers represents a natural progression in storytelling.

While Quarterback delved into the complexities of leading an offense, Receiver promises to provide a compelling narrative from the perspective of those tasked with making crucial catches on the field. With NFL Films and production companies like Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions at the helm, viewers can expect unprecedented access to the lives of these elite athletes.

Behind the Scenes: Who Are The Producers?

Executive-produced by Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher, Keith Cossrow, and Patrick Mahomes, Receiver brings together a powerhouse team of creative minds dedicated to delivering compelling sports storytelling. With a format consisting of eight 45-minute episodes, the series aims to provide an immersive experience that goes beyond the gridiron.

Omaha Productions, founded by Peyton Manning, focuses on developing content that uplifts communities and celebrates the spirit of competition. With projects ranging from ESPN's Monday Night Football to Netflix's Quarterback, Omaha Productions remains at the forefront of sports entertainment.

NFL Films, renowned for its innovative storytelling and unparalleled access, continues to set the standard for sports documentaries. 2PM Productions, led by Patrick Mahomes, specialises in producing dynamic sports content across various platforms.

Receiver joins a robust lineup of sports shows on Netflix, further solidifying the platform's position as the premier destination for captivating sports narratives. From Formula 1: Drive To Survive to follow the lives of Tennis elites in Break Point, Netflix's partnership with various sports leagues has yielded an array of engaging content that has struck a chord with fans all over the world.

With a stellar lineup of athletes and a talented team of producers behind the scenes, Receiver promises to deliver an unforgettable viewing experience for NFL fans and beyond. Stay tuned for the premiere of Receiver this summer, only on Netflix.