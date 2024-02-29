'Not My Meek Mill': Claressa Shields Reacts To Rumors Of Her ‘Favorite’ Rapper’s Sexual Relationship With Diddy

Trigger Warning: This article has mentions of sexual assault

Claressa Shields has come out in defense of her ‘favorite’ rapper Meek Mill amid the rapper Diddy controversy. For the unversed, rapper Diddy has been currently making headlines for his sexual assault on both men and women. Amidst this, Meek Mill has also come into everyone’s suspect list as one of the guys who have had a sexual relationship with Diddy. In his support, boxer Claressa Shields' response has shown how big of a fan she is of Meek Mill.

Claressa Shields reacts amidst Meek Mill’s Diddy controversy

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account, Shields wrote, “Not my meek mill ! Yall can gone with those lies! Not My dreams & nightmares anthem Meek! No no no! Not mine! My fav rapper would never !”

Shields mentioned she believes everything said around him is lies and Meek and Diddy could never have happened.

For the uninitiated, producer Rodney 'Lil' Jones accused rapper Diddy of sexual abuse in a 73-document complaint. Jones' attorneys' evidence includes a part in which the former producer alleged Diddy had a sexual relationship with a rapper from Philadelphia who dated Nicki Minaj. While it obviously narrowed down the options, users online were eager to discover further signs. Videos, photographs, and testimonies imply that Meek Mills is the rapper Jones referred to in the documents. It's easy to draw your own assumptions based just on visuals and videos.

Meek Mill shuts down all the allegations put against him

Meek Mill has denied accusations of a sexual relationship with Diddy, following a recent lawsuit alleging the two were intimate.

On Wednesday (February 28), the Dreams and Nightmares MC re-shared a video of Akademiks' live response to the following revelations, writing: “The way you n-ggas coming on the sick now… I can’t wait to meet akademiks lol they know I drop tomar this they damage control this net getting too weird.”

Meek Mill posted multiple tweets where he got pissed at many and let the fans know he and Diddy never happened and it will never happen.

He spoke on how clean he is by tweeting, “I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky ass molly … nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy …. No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped … woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming! Lol”

Meek Mill started trending on X after being unwittingly drawn into a lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs. On Monday, February 26, 2024, Diddy's former producer Lil Rod, alias Rodney Jones, filed a 70-page complaint against Combs in Manhattan's Federal District Court.

Court records examined by Peoples Gazette Nigeria highlighted claims of sexual assault, drug selling, and coercive sexual activities that Lil Rod was reportedly forced to suffer while working for Bad Boy Records' founder.

