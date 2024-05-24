Pacers at Celtics Game 2: Three Ways Pacers Can Make a Comeback Against the Celtics

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the hosts Boston Celtics and the visiting underdogs Indiana Pacers seemingly set the tone for what can be a thrilling series. The six-seed Pacers, led by Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, took time to get going, but when they did, the tides seemingly shifted towards a likely upset to begin the series.

Unfortunately, late-game mishaps and a clutch three from Jaylen Brown spelled defeat for the Pacers as they went down 133-128.

For the upcoming second game on Thursday, the Pacers will need to get a few priorities in check before stepping up against the favorites on their home turf.

More of Myles Turner

Myles Turner is arguably one of the most underrated and effective talents on the Pacers roster, and they should utilize him as much as they can defensively. Turner is a sensational big man who can seamlessly dominate on both ends of the floor but is more of an asset on the defensive end.

Myles Turner is arguably one of the most underrated and effective talents on the Pacers roster, and they should utilize him as much as they can defensively. Turner is a sensational big man who can seamlessly dominate on both ends of the floor but is more of an asset on the defensive end.

A two-time blocks champion, Turner has put up solid numbers in his last two playoff appearances (including this postseason), averaging 17.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.3 blocks a game.

Turner showed up and showed up well against the Celtics on May 21, scoring 23 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks with 18 points coming in the first half. He also scored 69% from the field and an impressive 75% from the three-point line. Turner is a veteran franchise player and can mean the difference between a win or loss in any Pacers game.

Reduce Turnovers, Limit Tatum and Brown on Offense

A key difference in the game, which most didn't talk much about, was turnovers. In Game 1, the Pacers ended up with 21 turnovers compared to the Celtics’ 14. An unnecessary loss of possession at crucial moments resulted in the Celtics taking advantage and taking the win.

Case in point, Halliburton's two turnovers during regulation and OT helped the Celtics to rally back and prove their ability to handle challenges. What’s even more shocking is that Indiana came into the Conference finals averaging about 12 steals a game but failing to follow their game plan effectively.

Committing fewer turnovers will play a significant role in the Pacers' success if the series goes deep.

Another worry on the offensive end will be Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum was kept at bay in the first half as he scored just 11 points on 4 of 9 from the field. But during the second half and OT, Tatum combined for 25 points and finished with 36 points, 12 rebounds, and three effective steals.

Though Brown didn’t entirely show up, he still ended up with 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and crucial three steals. One way to keep Brown and Tatum at bay would be better protection on the perimeter, as both shot an abysmal 25% from three on Tuesday night.

Jrue Holiday is yet another key player that the Pacers will surely need an effective game plan against.

Capitalize on Game 2 Momentum

The Pacers lost Game 1 in both their series openers against Milwaukee and New York but then rallied to create momentum and earn the Game 2 victory.

Contrary to the Pacers' circumstance, the Celtics lost their Game 2s against Miami and Cleveland but managed to return strong and win both their series quite comfortably.

With the situation somewhat in the Pacers' favor, winning Game 2 would potentially allow them to stretch the series to Game 7 and steal it. But then again, basketball is a game of uncertainties.

With anticipation and predictions in place, Game 2 may end up surprising a lot of NBA fans regardless of who wins.