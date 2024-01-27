Pacers overcome Devin Booker's 62-Point game, secure 133-131 victory against Suns

The Indiana Pacers recovered from a 17-point lag to emerge victorious against the Phoenix Suns by 133-131, despite Devin Booker's exceptional performance of 62 points on Friday.

The Pacers' Gainbridge Fieldhouse saw a new scoring record set by Booker, who achieved five rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal. Unfortunately, he missed the deciding shot as the game ended.

Kevin Durant contributed 20 points, and seven rebounds, and led the team with six assists, while Bradley Beal scored 12 points. Returning home, the Suns' sixth man Eric Gordon scored 14 points.

In the initial quarter, Booker outdid his record for Phoenix by scoring 29 points. Although he had the opportunity to seal the victory at the final buzzer, the inbounds pass saw him slip and miss a contested 3-pointer. Before this game, the Suns had enjoyed a seven-game winning streak.

This game marked Booker's second and seventh career instance of scoring more than 50 points in a game. His career-best was achieved in March 2017 with 70 points against Boston, with his season’s high of 52 coming against New Orleans on January 19.

He joins Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only players to have scored over 50 points multiple times this season.

Booker, an unstoppable force, scored 15 of his 52 points towards the end of the third quarter, helping Phoenix end with 114-105 against Indiana.

With this, Booker enters an exclusive club, becoming only the third player in NBA history to have scored over 60 points in a losing game multiple times. He now shares this achievement with legends Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan.

Beal's injury incident: Myles Turner's unintentional elbow and the fallout

In a sudden turn of events, Beal suffered a bloody nose requiring him to exit the game. While defending Indiana center Myles Turner as he drove from the top of the key, Beal aimed to take charge.

With less than nine minutes remaining in the third quarter, Phoenix leading 94-87, Beal braced himself to attempt a charge. However, Myles Turner from Indiana Pacers, with Beal under him, accidentally struck Beal in the face with his elbow.

The referee penalized Turner with a foul - reviewed and deemed a common, not a technical foul. Holding his face, Beal stayed grounded.

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic urgently summoned Suns trainers. Beal remained down for a while longer before eventually rising and walking back to the locker room, assisted by Sun's medical staff, his face shielded.

Previously this season, Beal encountered various injuries, primarily a back problem, and only regained good health a few weeks back. Similarly, Phoenix witnessed other key players like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker also miss early games of the 2023-24 season due to injuries.

