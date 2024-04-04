Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Will Joel Embiid Play Against Miami Heat Tonight? Deets Inside

The Philadelphia 76ers, having recently won a tricky encounter with the Thunder, courtesy of Joel Embiid's triumphant comeback, are warming up for a potential Play-in Tournament encounter with the Miami Heat this Thursday night.

Fresh from their latest victory over the Knicks on home ground, the Heat are also getting ready for the clash. Out of three past encounters, the Heat hold a 2-1 advantage over the 76ers.

Joel Embiid didn't hold back in his comeback game against the Thunder, ensuring the 76ers scraped through with a late victory.

Playing 29 exhaustive minutes, Embiid managed a formidable 24 points and broke even at the line scoring 12 out of 12. Although noticeably tired, he is on track to be part of the pending match against Miami.

Crucial contributions from Kelly Oubre Jr., including three decisive fourth-quarter three-pointers, assured the 76ers their win.

Will Joel Embiid Play Against the Miami Heat Tonight?

Embiid, who made a much-anticipated return against the Thunder on Tuesday, has consequently been marked as questionable for the Sixers' game against the Miami Heat this Thursday night.

Embiid's unfortunate circumstance is unsurprising. Having spent eight weeks recovering from meniscal surgery, both the Sixers and Embiid will need to tread cautiously in the upcoming weeks.

Rozier's Stellar Performance Justifies Miami Heat's Trade Deadline Move

The Miami Heat can confidently defend their decision to bring Terry Rozier on board during the trade deadline.

Rozier took the lead in their recent victory over the Knicks, demonstrating exceptional form from the deepest part of the court- finishing 8 out of 11 shots and contributing 34 points to the home side victory.

This win marks the Heat's third consecutive success against the Blazers, Wizards, and now, the Knicks. This places the Heat just a hair's breadth away from the Pacers for the 6th seed, and a striking end to the season might just spare them the play-in tournament.

Tyler Herro's anticipated return to the Heat, much like the Sixers' expectations for Embiid's return, hasn't happened yet due to Herro's foot injury. Despite his absence, Jimmy Butler leads the Heat's attack, averaging 21.0 PPG, alongside an average of 5.4 RPG and 4.9 APG.

Butler has, however, been relatively subdued lately, scoring less than 20 in the past five games.

Injury Report

76ers Injuries

Out

Robert Covington (Knee)

Questionable

Tyrese Maxey (Hip)

Joel Embiid (Knee)

Mohamed Bamba (Illness)

Tobias Harris (Knee)

De'Anthony Melton (Back)

Heat Injuries

Questionable

Tyler Herro (Foot)

Out

Josh Richardson Out For Season (Shoulder)

When And Where To Watch

Time: 7:30 PM EDT

When: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Home TV: Bally Sports Sun

