FRANCHISE TALKS: All 'Mad Max' movies ranked by Global Box Office, ahead of Furiosa

Mad Max, created by George Miller and Byron Kennedy, is one of the most relevant movie franchises in today's time and has a dedicated fanbase. Mad Max films are based in the post-apocalyptic era and are loaded with high-octane action. The history of Mad Max films spans across 45 years. The last movie from the iconic franchise released in 2015, to critical acclaim and commercial success and now Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will look to take the reigns of the iconic franchise, forward. Here's analysing the box office performance of all Mad Max films and ranking them on the basis of worldwide gross.

Analysing All Mad Max Films

1. Mad Max (1979)

The first Mad Max film released back in 1979 and was a humongous global success as it grossed over 100 million US dollars, while it cost well under half a million dollars to make. It set a record for the most profitable film, then. Mad Max played a catylst in the Australian Film Renaissance. The gargantuan success of the first part coaxed the makers to release two more films in the span of 6 years, both of which were massive successes at the global box office.

2. Mad Max 2 (1981)

Mad Max 2 released just two years after the global phenomenon that was Mad Max. The film was highly anticipated by moviegoers and grossed around 75 million dollars worldwide, against a budget of under 5 million dollars. While the film could not replicate the performance of the first film, it was still adjudged a big blockbuster because it grossed over 15 times its budget and had theatre rentals of over 35 million dollars. The 1981 Mad Max film actually grossed more than its predecessor in the home market, that is Australia. Mad Max 2 was followed by Mad Max 3 (Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome)

3. Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Mad Max was a big global brand when Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome released in theatres. While the third film of the trilogy could not match the theatrics of its previous two films, it was a highly profitable venture. The movie managed to gross over 70 million dollars and had theatre rentals identical to the second part. The biggest setback for the film came from Australia, where it ended up being the lowest earner of the franchise.

4. Max Max: Fury Road

Mad Max: Fury Road released 30 years after the last Mad Max film and quickly became the highest grossing Mad Max film. Made on a steep budget of over 150 million dollars, Mad Max: Fury Road grossed 380 million dollars. The film was not just a critical and commercial success, but also became a television favourite.

Here Are All Mad Max Movies, Ranked By Global Box Office

Rank Planet Of The Apes Movies Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Mad Max: Fury Road 380 million dollars 2 Mad Max 100+ million dollars 3 Mad Max 2 75 million dollars 4 Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome 75 million dollars

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is up for release and is expected to take a domestic start of around 50 million dollars in its opening weekend. The early reviews for the movie are on the positive side and one will hope that it goes on to become the highest grossing Mad Max film. Another Mad Max film titled Mad Max: The Wasteland is also under production and will see a release soon.

How excited are you for Furiosa? What are your box office expectations from the Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth starrer?

