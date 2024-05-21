Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone’s constant battle with AC in this scorching heat is each one of us

Deepika Padukone is currently in one of the best phases of her life. The actress is currently enjoying her second trimester of pregnancy. She is all geared up to welcome her first child with hubby Ranveer Singh in September.

As we all are already experiencing, the summer is literally getting intolerable with the rising temperatures. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress has shared a post about switching her AC on and off which is absolutely relatable and we bet all of us are going through this phase.

Deepika Padukone is stuck in a loop

Deepika Padukone shared a post that read, "I switch on my AC and in 2 mins I feel cold so I switch it off and then it’s hot again so I switch it on and then it’s cold again and I am stuck in a loop forever". Sharing this post the Singham Again actress wrote, "Oh Hello".

Take a look:

Deepika Padukone flaunts her baby bump as she stepped out to vote

On May 20, Lok Sabha Election 2024 was held in Mumbai and we saw almost every Bollywood celebrity coming out to cast. Their vote. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone too were amongst the ones who stepped out to vote. The actress looked lovely in an oversized white shirt that she paired with denim and tied her hair in a ponytail. The way Simmba star was holding her and supporting her and the way she was holding her bump caught everyone’s attention.

Check it out:

Deepika Padukone’s work front

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy with her upcoming blockbuster Singham Again, wherein she portrays the character of Lady Singham. This film marks the third installment of the Singham franchise and the fifth addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The film will also star Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Apart from this, the actress has the Pan India film Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Currently, she is enjoying her pregnancy and seems to have taken a break from work.

