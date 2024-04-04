Rashee Rice Takes “Full Responsibility” for Role in Texas Hit and Run, Issues Apology in Released Statement

Rashee Rice breaks his silence and accepts his part in the multi-car accident which left two people injured. The 23-year-old has apologised for the incident which happened on the Dallas highway involving two luxury speeding cars. A Lamborghini and a black Corvette caused a chain reaction collision damaging four other vehicles while the ‘occupants’ of the supercars ran away from the venue of the incident without caring if someone needed any ‘medical help’, a statement sent to BBC by Dallas Police states.

While two drivers were treated at the venue of the incident for minor injuries, the other two occupants of the other vehicle with minor injuries were relocated to the hospital. Rice is suspected to be driving the black Corvette and could be punishable if proven guilty. However, nothing has been disclosed as of now but Rice has released a statement taking “full responsibility” regarding his part as he met the Dallas investigators earlier on Wednesday.

Rashee Rice releases official statement on Instagram

Rashee Rice has taken over his official Instagram account and released a statement regarding the unfortunate accident. The Chiefs star revealed that he met the Dallas PD investigators. He wrote, “Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident.

Rice, who was the second-round pick in the NFL Draft, won his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs recently and will continue to “cooperate” with the authorities. “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities,” said the player.

The 2024 Super Bowl winner took accountability for his part in the matter and apologised saying, “I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident.” Earlier, an attorney representing Rice stated that the NFL player will be taking ‘necessary steps to address the situation responsibly’.

