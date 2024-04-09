Why Did Roman Reigns Cry After Losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40? Find Out

At WrestleMania 40 Sunday, we witnessed the end of Roman Reigns' legendary championship reign. His reign lasted 1300 days. The Tribal Chief captured the WWE Universal Championship in 2020.

In 2022, Roman Reigns faced WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in a champion-versus-champion, winner-takes-it-all match. The Head of the Table managed to win the WWE Championship and became the WWE Undisputed champion.

Roman Reigns' main event was four WrestleManias in a row, and he retained his WWE Championship three times out of four at WrestleMania 40. However, he lost his WWE Undisputed Championship.

After Roman Reigns lost his WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40, The Tribal Chief was crying while he walked down the ramp to backstage. He hugged Paul Heyman and celebrated the final moments of his WWE career.

There could be another reason why Roman Reigns was emotional after losing his WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40. A Twitter handle, Pro Wrestling Finesse, posted and informed that Tribal Chief's WWE Undisputed Championship reign ended on the same day as his late brother Rousey's birthday.

Pro Wrestling Finesse mentioned, "Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE title run ended on 7th April. The same date as the birthday of his late brother Rosey."

What's Next For Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns's iconic reign as WWE Undisputed Champion came to an end after almost four years. WWE fans are now wondering about his future: Will he leave WWE after he loses his championship, and if not, what will be his next move in WWE without his championship?

Triple H reacted to Roman Reigns's possible next move in WWE in the coming days as he said, "Before I talk on Cody, let me talk about Roman. There's a lot of banter about the greatest of all time. You can make arguments for a lot of people in that, and there's a lot of metrics that you could measure that by, or opinions or whatever that is. If he is not the, he is one of, absolutely for certain—the greatest of all time. then, to do what he did on Sunday with Cody Rhodes and getting to the end of this chapter. He's going to go on a whole new story now that is going to blow people's minds. He's going to take it to a whole other level. Can't tell you how much respect I have for Roman Reigns."

