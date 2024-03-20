Ronda Rousey Takes Shots At Vince McMahon for Hosting Major WWE Shows In Saudi Arabia

Former WWE women's champion and ex-UFC champion Ronda Rousey took shots at former chairman and owner of WWE Vince McMahon once again. This time, The Baddest Woman on the Planet expressed her anger at Vince McMahon for hosting major shows in Saudi Arabia. In her latest biography, Ronda Rousey stated, "PPVs are held in major cities like New York, Los Angeles & Philadelphia, as well as now twice a year in Saudi Arabia, a nation that restricts the rights of women in a way that I'm certain Vince McMahon wishes he could."

This is not the first time Ronda Rousey has taken jabs at Vince McMahon. A couple of months back, a piece of news shook the whole professional wrestling industry when a former WWE employee named Janel Grant filed a harassment and trafficking case against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis.

Vince McMahon's story made mainstream headlines, and McMahon announced that he is now officially resigning from TKO Group and WWE, and he is no longer involved in either company in any capacity.

During the Janel Grant case, when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the industry forever, many WWE stars reacted to the situation. Ronda Rousey was one of them. After McMahon's announcement, Rousey tweeted, "Bruce Prichard is basically Vince's avatar, if he's still around Vince still has a hand in the business. Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was 'gone' before."

AJ Styles Points Out Difference Between Vince McMahon Era and Triple H’s Era

AJ Styles is one of the most respected and talented professional wrestlers of all time. The former WWE champion is currently engaged in a rivalry with megastar LA Knight, and both are set to settle their feud at the Showcase of the Immortals, WrestleMania 40, which is just two weeks away.

After WWE was sold and Vince McMahon announced his retirement, former WWE champion and legend Triple H was given the position of WWE's Chief Content Officer. Triple H is now the person and main mind behind WWE storylines, superstar development, and more. Fans have extremely liked Triple H's booking decisions and have praised him a lot.

AJ Styles recently appeared on the Battleground Podcast, where he discussed the difference between Vince McMahon's era and Triple H's era.

AJ Styles expressed, “This isn’t the same WWE that Vince McMahon was in charge of. I really believe Triple H looks at our talent and go, let’s get ’em better or let’s find ways to bring out the best in them rather than show off the worst because a lot of those guys and girls, when they got released from WWE, it crushes ‘em. “

“I never understood why we’d wanna do something like that, rather than, okay, let’s just send ‘em back in NXT. They just need a little bit more work or something like that.”

