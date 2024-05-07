Mohanlal starrer film L360 set to have THIS music composer in his first collaboration with the actor

Mohanlal is currently busy shooting for his next film, which is tentatively titled L360. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, this upcoming movie is said to have Mohanlal playing the role of a taxi driver. With several lineups already in place for the actor, he is surely keeping himself occupied with this exciting project.

Recently, the makers of the film took to their own social media handles to confirm that composer Jakes Bejoy will handle the movie's music. The collaboration also marks the first time the musician is working on a Mohanlal project.

Makers of Mohanlal starrer L360 rope in leading Malayalam composer for the film

For those unaware, Jakes Bejoy is a leading Malayalam music composer known for creating some fantastic music tracks and scores, especially in recent times. The composer was the musical brains behind films like King of Kotha, Malayalee from India, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and many more.

Besides the upcoming Mohanlal movie, the composer is also set to helm projects like Vilayath Buddha starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. He is also composing the background score for Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's film Deva.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal is currently engaged in the shoot for his next film, L360, which is directed by Operation Java fame Tharun Moorthy. The movie also brings actress Shobana back to Malayalam cinema, who will be sharing the screen alongside the Lucifer actor after 15 years.

The movie marks the 360th film for the actor, which, similar to his previous film Malaikottai Vaaliban, is not produced by his constant collaborator, Aashirvad Cinemas. Although the specific release date of the film is still unknown, considering the type of content the director has tackled before surely adds excitement to the new project.

Moreover, the actor is also shooting for the much-anticipated sequel to his 2019 film Lucifer. The upcoming film, titled L2: Empuraan, is directed by actor-turned-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, with Murali Gopi penning the story.

Besides these projects, the actor is also set to make a cameo appearance in the Vishnu Manchu starrer film Kannappa.

