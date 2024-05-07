Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is a TV show revolving around the bond between a father and a daughter. The show starred Anjali Anand and Mohit Malik in the lead roles.

As per a recent report by India Forums, the TV show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is preparing to return to the television screen, with Mohit Malik's comeback after Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala to return with season 2

Mohit's heartfelt performance alongside the innocence of child artist Aakriti Sharma captured widespread attention, making the show instantly popular among viewers.

The channel is eager to initiate a second season of the show, considering its viewership and emotional resonance, particularly among female viewers. Although details are in the early stages, preparations are in progress to commence production by the second quarter of this year, according to a report.

More about Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala revolves around Sikandar (Mohit Malik), a singer, and his illegitimate daughter Kulfi (Akriti Sharma). Unaware of Kulfi's existence, Sikandar moves on and marries Lovely (Anjali Anand), the daughter of a renowned music producer. The crux of the story lies in Sikandar's discovery of Kulfi's true identity and how their relationship evolves. Alongside its compelling narrative, the show garnered praise for its captivating music.

About Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik began his acting journey with the show Miilee. He has appeared in various television series such as Betiyaan Apni Ya Paraya Dhan, Pari Hoon Main, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Godh Bharaai, Durgesh Nandinii, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, and more. Recently, he was also part of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which unfortunately went off the air recently.

About Anjali Anand

For the unversed, Anjali Anand rose to fame by playing Deepika in the well-known TV series Dhhai Kilo Prem. She's also been seen in other shows like Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Anjali made her mark in Bollywood with her debut in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

