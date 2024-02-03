'She should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas': Japan Embassy Assures Anxious Fans About Taylor Swift Making It To Super Bowl 2024

The Super Bowl 2024 is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly speculating whether Taylor Swift, the Chiefs' world-famous supporter, will grace the grand event. To alleviate any concerns, the Embassy of Japan in the USA has issued a statement ensuring fans that Taylor will indeed be able to attend the Super Bowl.

What did the Japanese Embassy say about Taylor Swift making it to the Super Bowl?

Fans are buzzing with excitement as Super Bowl 2024 approaches. The burning question on everyone's mind is whether Taylor Swift will grace the event with her presence. However, it seems that during the Super Bowl week, Taylor Swift will be busy in Japan, managing her Eras tour schedule.

On February 10th, just a day before the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift will be rocking the stage in Tokyo for her Eras Tour. Right after her amazing concert, she's got to jet off to Las Vegas to cheer on her bae Travis Kelce and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, at Super Bowl 2024.

The internet is buzzing with rumors about whether or not she'll be at the Super Bowl. In the midst of all the chatter, the Embassy of Japan in Washington, USA, issued a special statement on X, guaranteeing Taylor Swift's hassle-free journey to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl 2024.

"Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins," the Japan Embassy's statement said on X.

The news brought relief to both NFL fans and Swifites who were worried about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce being together at the Super Bowl. The upcoming Super Bowl 2024 is set to take place in Las Vegas on February 11, featuring a face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. So, which team are you cheering for?