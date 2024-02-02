Who's Performing At Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show: Usher, Tiesto And More Revealed!

The Super Bowl is just a week away and everyone is excited about the big game. But fans' excitement isn't just limited to the game day but the Halftime Show as well. The performance list that had been kept as a secret is finally revealed. Usher will be leading the main event. Here's a list of everyone who'll be performing at the Super Bowl musical event:

Usher

Usher, the R&B icon, is set to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime show on January 11. This will be his debut as the main act, but he's no stranger to the Super Bowl stage. The talented singer has graced the mic at this musical extravaganza before.

Usher surprised everyone when he showed up during the Black Eyed Peas' performance at Super Bowl XLV. What's intriguing is that he's keeping his song choices for the Halftime Show a secret. And to add to the mystery, we have no clue if there will be another singer joining him on stage.

Rihanna was the star headliner in last year's Super Bowl Halftime Show and she didn't bring any guest performers with her. Neither did the Weekend who performed in 2022. On September 24, 2023, Usher shared the official news of him performing at the Halftime Show through his social accounts, in a collaborative post with Apple Music.

Post Malone

Usher will be taking the lead with the Super Bowl Halftime Show, followed by Post Malone who will be delivering a performance during pre-game festivities. While what Usher will be singing at the Halftime remains a mystery, that's not the case with Post Malone. The Congratulations singer will be singing America the Beautiful.

This is one of the segments in the trio of songs that have been performed at the beginning of the game since 2021. Post Malone will be taking over from Babyface, who previously sang the same song that Malone will be performing at Super Bowl 2023. America the Beautiful has been a cherished part of the Super Bowl tradition since 2009.

On January 18, 2024, NFL revealed the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame Lineup through their Twitter account, which had Post Mahone in the list. Following the news, Post Malone himself shared the news of him being a part of the Pregame event through X or Twitter. "America The Beautiful LIVE at the @SuperBowl LVIII Pregame!!! See yall February 11" Malone Tweeted.

Andra Day

Other than Post Malone, Andra Day will also be making an appearance in the Super Bowl Pre-game show. Andra will be singing the Lift Every Voice and Sing, which is famously known as the Black National Anthem. This song/national anthem has been a part of the Super Bowl Pre-game since 2021.

Lift Every Voice and Sing, was first sung by Alicia Keys at the Super Bowl game and now the same song will be performed by Andra Day in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Andra Day shared an Instagram post, talking about her participation in the Super Bowl event. "Peace & Blessings!!! Performing the Anthem at the SuperBowl yall! Grateful! Thank You God," she wrote in the caption on her Instagram post.

Reba McEntire

Apart from Usher, who will be leading the Super Bowl Halftime Show, we will also see country music Hall of Famer Reba McEntire delivering a performance during the Super Bowl. Reba McEntire will be singing the national anthem this year, which was sung by Chris Stapleton in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Reb is the perfect match for "The Star-Spangled Banner" when it comes to singing the national anthem. This song has played a significant role in her career and can be considered as the catalyst that kickstarted it. Back in 1974, she had the opportunity to perform the national anthem for the first time at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City.

Red Steagall, a country singer, happened to be among the crowd that witnessed Reba's mesmerizing performance of the song. He was so blown away by her talent that he took it upon himself to fund her very first recording. In the following decade, she had the honor of singing the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo.

However, she took a break from her role as the singer of the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo. But she got back to her roots in the 2017 Wrangler National Finals where she sang the song once again. Just like Super Bowl LVIII, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo took place in Las Vegas.

Tiësto

A month before the Super Bowl, Tiësto was officially announced as the first-ever in-game DJ for the Super Bowl 2024. The Grammy winner DJ will be playing a set of pre-game music during the warm-up sessions and the featured breaks during the Super Bowl game.

Being chosen as the DJ for the biggest football event, Tiësto made a statement about being a part of something as huge as the Super Bowl. "I'm excited to be a part of the Super Bowl LVIII. And it's even more incredible that it's in my favorite place — Las Vegas," Tiësto said in his statement. The Super Bowl will be on Feb 11, Tiësto's big event.

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl?

Date: Sunday, February 11

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium

You can check out the game from the stadium by booking the Super Bowl tickets or you can stream it on your TV through CBS and Nickelodeon. Apart from that you can stream it officially through Paramount+. With the Super Bowl just around the corner, which team do you support?

