Sheldon Keefe Coaching Record And Stats; All About New Jersey Devils New Coach

The next Jersey Devils have hired Sheldon Keefe as their next coach, an ESPN source revealed on Wednesday. A source informed ESPN's Emily Kaplan that Keefe's contract with the Devils is for four years.

Sheldon Keefe was sacked by Maple Leafs

Keefe, 43, was sacked as Toronto Maple Leafs coach on May 9, less than a week after the team lost Game 7 to the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Craig Berube, the former head coach of the St. Louis Blues, took his place.

Keefe had two years left on a contract extension signed in August, but the Maple Leafs are no longer responsible for that price.

The Leafs have made the playoffs in all five seasons. Keefe coached the squad, although they never got past the first round once. The 2023 playoff series win was Toronto's first since 2004. Keefe's record with the Leafs was 212-97-40, for a.622 points percentage.

Sheldon Keefe's coaching record and stats

Keefe spent portions of five seasons coaching the Leafs, with a 212-97-40 record. He is tied with Bruce Boudreau for second place in NHL history for the fewest games to 200 victories (326). Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

In November 2019, he coached his first NHL game after replacing Mike Babcock, and the Leafs were sixth in the Atlantic Division with a 9-10-4 record and .478-point percentage. They rose to third place with a.579 point percentage before the rest of the regular season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Advertisement

Keefe was able to turn the Devils around in a similar fashion. While they had a 52-22-8 record in 2022-23, which placed them third in the NHL, they fell to 23rd overall this year with a 38-39-5 record.

Sheldon Keefe NHL stats as a player

Keefe played 125 NHL games as a winger with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Before taking over the Leafs, he coached the OHL Soo Greyhounds for three years and the AHL Toronto Marlies for five, both times working with former Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas.

The Devils sacked coach Lindy Ruff during the 2023-24 season, and they missed the playoffs and regressed by 31 points after making it to the second round the previous season.

The New Jersey position was regarded as one of the most wanted in the NHL, given to the Devils' roster of 25-and-under talents Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, and Luke Hughes. Keefe previously worked in Toronto with outstanding young players such as Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander.

The Devils allegedly spoke with Berube, former Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft, and former Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan, among others. Brian McGonagle, a Boston-based reporter, initially reported Keefe's hiring.

Also Read: When Wayne Gretzky Found A Stranger Sleeping On His Parents’ Couch During Surprise Visit