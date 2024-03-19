‘Shut the F*** Up’: Sean Strickland Claims UFC Is Trying to Silence Him; Calls Out Dricus Du Plessis for a Rematch

UFC fighter Sean Strickland’s popularity has grown in the past few years. With a record of 28 wins and 6 losses, Tarzan has earned quite the reputation as a tough and endurable fighter. Strickland is considered a top middleweight contender, possessing notable victories against Israel Adesanya and Abus Magomedov.

Disregarding his performances in the cage, Strickland is known for his crass wit. The 33-year-old middleweight contender has often landed in controversial headlines due to his outspoken personality.

This time, the fighter targets former opponent Dricus Du Plessis.

Sean Strickland Calls for Rematch Against Dricus Du Plessis and Goes After UFC

The UFC 297 event was an indefinite success. It garnered immense attention from fans due to its promotional build leading up to the fight. The card was headlined by Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland going head-to-head for the middleweight belt.

Despite the eye-catching performances from the fighters, the majority of fans were left disappointed. Dricus Du Plessis managed to emerge victorious via a five-round decision. However, fans and fellow fighters expressed that the decision was a wrong call and that Strickland should have been the winner instead.

Since then, Tarzan has consistently called for a rematch. The back-and-forth between the South African champion and Strickland continues irrespective of the war the fighters displayed at UFC 297.

In a recent interview with popular YouTuber ‘TheSchmoZone,’ Strickland addressed his desire for the rematch and called out the UFC.

“We all know I won,” said Strickland. He then claimed that Dricus Du Plessis' win was God's gift. “You know you got a gift from god; let’s run this sh** back,” exclaimed an enthused Strickland.

Tarzan pointed out that personalities like Joe Rogan and Dana White agreed with the wrong call. He then went on to call out the UFC for being unresponsive to the rematch. The American native claimed that the organization is trying to silence Strickland.

“If they don’t give me that rematch, understand it’s for one reason: they want me to shut the f*** up,” said Sean Strickland. Due to his vociferous nature, Tarzan is often portrayed as a champion of free speech.

Fans are excited to witness a rematch between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis. Since UFC 297, both fighters have continued to demand a second bout to witness the definitive winner and be the champion.

Sean Strickland Addresses His Current State of Mental Well-Being

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland recently uploaded a video onto his Instagram that concerned fans. Tarzan addressed his poor state of mental health and went into detail about his current feelings.

“I feel like I shouldn’t be out in the world,” said Sean Strickland. The 31-year-old fighter narrated an anecdote that occurred with his girlfriend. He recalled the incident where he started questioning his desire to exist. He continued to express his inclination to ‘Burn everything down.’

Tarzan then went on to reveal the present status of his mental health. “I’m rich, famous, I have everything I’ve ever f****** wanted. And I’m still mentally unwell.” A vulnerable Strickland conveyed his lack of happiness despite his wealth and fame.

He went on to intimate his wants to ‘take out everything on people.’ The 31-year-old desires to go berserk and scathe everything in his way. Disregarding the gloomy thoughts, Strickland also thanked his fans for supporting him during tough times.

Moreover, this is unfortunately not the first time that a fighter expresses his bad state of mental health. A lot of fighters have communicated their struggles despite possessing all their wants.

