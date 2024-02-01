WATCH: Joe Rogan Reacts to ‘Wild’ Vince McMahon Sexual Assault and Trafficking Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon resigned from his position of executive chairman from TKO Group the parent company of UFC and WWE and now he has no involvement in WWE and TKO Group.



All of this happened as the result of a shocking lawsuit filed by Former WWE employee Janel Grant. Grant filed a sexual harassment and trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and former WWE senior executive John Laurinaitis.



The lawsuit includes some sexually disturbing incidents that Ms.Janel Grant revealed. Her main allegation was that Vince McMahon with whom she was involved romantically used her and forced her to sleep with different men in company.

As per Grant's claims, when McMahon's wife discovered about her, he kicked her out of the company and forced her to sign an NDA in exchange for 3 million dollars. She even exclaimed McMahon just paid her 1 million dollars.



A lot of people are reacting to Vince McMahon’s lawsuit, right from Triple H, Cody Rhodes, Tate Brothers, and many more.



Now, UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan has expressed his views on Vince McMahon’s lawsuit in the recent most episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan Podcast.



He said, “Yo dude Vince McMahon is wild, but the thing is when I see that dude with his shirt off he is 80 years old he’s got a chain around his neck what are you shocking me with this information don’t you think it takes a lot get that guy going.”

Rogan added, “Listen he is a billionaire, he has been running pro for f**king decade. He is the world-famous CEO of this giant f**king multinational company. He is also in pro wrestling and he competes that’s crazy.”



WWE Hall of Famer compared Vince McMahon with Chris Benoit

Former WWE General Manager and former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff named-dropped banned WWE superstar Chris Benoit who allegedly k*lled his family and then took his own life and compared Vince McMahon’s situation with his case.



Eric expressed his views on the recent episode of a YouTube video. He said, “The name McMahon I think, he’s gonna be right there with Chris Benoit in the minds of a lot of people as a name not to be mentioned the way things look at this point. I fought with Vince, I battled with him, and I did everything I could to undermine him."

He further said, “But at the end of it all, I respected the guy that beat my ass because that’s what fighters do. If somebody’s good enough to beat me in something you’ve got to respect their abilities. And even for me this is difficult, I can’t even imagine what it’s like for [McMahon’s] kids and the grandkids. It’s just disgusting”



Bischoff expressed TKO Group wiped out the McMahon family from WWE history books, they removed Vince McMahon’s name from the website.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

