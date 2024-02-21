Son Heung Min Breaks Silence Over Bust Up With Lee Kang In That Saw PSG Star Allegedly Punch South Korea Captain

South Korea captain Son Heung Min pleaded with the fans to forgive Lee Kang In after the teammate apologized for his part in a fight between the two during the Asian Cup.

The Tottenham captain allegedly injured his finger in a fight with teammates at dinner before their shocking semi-final loss to Jordan. Lee visited Son in London to apologize.

Son Heung Min reacts over bust-up with Lee Kang In

On his personal Instagram account Son wrote, “Hello, this is Son Heung-min. I am going to talk about something a little heavy and difficult today. Kang-in sincerely reflected on his behavior and apologized to every national team member, including me.”

The South Korean Captain even spoke about himself and how his senior players helped him improve in the game and in life.

He added, “I also made a lot of mistakes when I was young and exhibited bad behavior, and I think am where I am now thanks to the harsh advice and guidance of good senior players.”

Son Heung Min asks fans to forgive him

Son Heung Min spoke about how he felt for what he did and asked for an apology from his fans. He assured about Lee and asked fans to believe in him, Lee, and the whole team.

He said “I also don't think that my actions were right, and I deserve to be criticized for that. But since I think that doing something undesirable is one of a captain's duties, I will also take actions for the team even if it means I get into that [sort of] situation. But I will work to lead the team more wisely from now on.”

For the unversed, Son and Lee got into a fight during the Asian Cup when Lee and a group of younger players left dinner to go play table tennis. When Son requested them to return to the team dinner, the situation became violent.

While both Son and Lee have confirmed that a quarrel occurred, no one in the room has gone on record to verify the specifics of the physical incident.

