Why were Son Heung Min and actor Moon Ga Young linked? Alleged marriage rumor sparks fan interest

Son Heung Min has been making headlines lately, and the buzz is all about the rumors of his upcoming marriage to the lovely actress Moon Ga Young. These rumors started from a post on X (formally known as Twitter), and even though the post has been taken down, it's still keeping the speculations alive.

Fans are hanging on for any official statements from the couple to clear things up. Recently, Son Heung Min did speak up amid all the marriage buzz, but he chose to keep his personal life under wraps and steered the conversation toward his passion for football.

Rumor about Son Heung Min’s marriage that broke the internet

Rumors ignited when an X user revealed Son Heung Min and Moon Ga Young's wedding preparations, but the tweet was later deleted, generating intense curiosity.

Adding to the excitement, Professor Park Jung Ho hinted at a famous Korean sports star's imminent marriage, fueling speculation that it's Son Heung Min. The two star’s connection to Germany only added to the alleged rumors.

Son Heung Min talks

In an interaction with the media on October 28, Son Heung Min stated, “Even in the toughest of times during the previous season, I found joy in playing football because it's the essence of my life. This season, I'm delighted to be on the field, playing in an attacking position, and scoring goals at the highest level.” From Son's recent words, it's evident that his heart is wholly dedicated to football, which may make marriage seem like a distant thought for now.

Many of the footballer’s devoted fans believe that their beloved athlete will only contemplate marriage once his football career comes to a close, as he has hinted before. In any case, this recent buzz is significant since it marks the first time Son Heung Min's name has been linked to marriage, previously only being about his dating life. At present, Son Heung Min is in excellent form, standing tall as the second-highest scorer in the Premier League with 8 goals since the season began. For now, the buzz around Son Heung Min and Moon Ga Young’s potential marriage is debunked, leaving fans and the public to respect the boundaries set by the football superstar himself.

