Lee Kang In-Son Heung Min: All about the Korean footballers' feud that resulted in Spurs player's finger injury

During the AFC Asian Cup, Lee Kang In and Son Heung Min, representing South Korea, were reportedly involved in a scuffle prior to South Korea's 2-0 semi-final defeat to Jordan on February 6. Son Heung Min was observed wearing strapping on his right index and middle fingers during the match. Following the incident, Lee Kang In issued an apology for his actions. Know all about what went down.

Son Heung Min, widely regarded as South Korea's most crucial player, was at risk of missing his country's AFC Asian Cup semi-final due to injury. According to a South Korean Football Federation official, the incident occurred during a table tennis game where younger players engaged, prompting Son Heung Min and other senior players to take action. The altercation between Son Heung Min and Lee Kang In has become a hot topic in the football world.

Son Heung Min reportedly initiated a confrontation, expressing his desire for fellow players to rest early, which led to a physical fight resulting in Son Heung Min injuring his fingers. According to insiders from the national team, Lee Kang In, Seol Young Woo, Jung Woo Young, and others were preparing to play table tennis when Son Heung Min intervened. Lee Kang In allegedly threw a punch at Son Heung Min, striking the Korean hero's face during a fight that occurred in the team's cafeteria.

After the situation settled, senior players reprimanded Lee Kang In for disrespecting seniority, to which he retorted by expressing his willingness to quit. Although Lee Kang In later apologized, the damage was already done, and the South Korean team lost their match against Jordan, with many attributing the loss to Lee Kang In's behavior during the game.

Lee Kang In issues apology for the scuffle with Son Heung Min

Lee Kang In issued a public apology for his involvement in the altercation that led to an injury to Son Heung Min, the captain of the Korean national team, just before the Asian Cup semi final. The incident has sparked widespread speculation and concern among fans and players. Taking to Instagram, Lee Kang In expressed his regret, acknowledging the disappointment his actions caused. He admitted to the altercation with Son Heung Min and expressed remorse for disappointing the football fans who support the national team. He acknowledged that he should have listened to the older players and apologized for not showing a good attitude.

Lee Kang In additionally expressed his understanding of the interest and expectations football fans have in him. He committed to supporting his older teammates and striving to improve both as a player and as a person.

Contradictory view on the scuffle and Lee Kang In’s attorney releases statement

A faction of the team approached coach Klinsmann on the day of the semi-finals, urging him to exclude Lee Kang In from the starting lineup. They believed that preserving whatever teamwork remained was crucial. Despite their plea, Klinsmann disregarded the team's internal issues and the players' concerns, opting to start Lee Kang In, stating that he was a necessary player.

Critics argue that the unresolved tension between Son Heung Min and Lee Kang In may have hindered the team's cohesion and effectiveness on the field. Despite Son Heung Min's efforts to mend their relationship, Lee Kang In's reserved interactions, particularly in passing to Son Heung Min, could indicate lingering effects of their altercation.

Amidst internal strife, some have suggested that both players retire from the team, not solely due to their altercation but to allow the organization to address its issues without the distraction of two star players. The association is scheduled to convene a committee meeting on February 15 to review the outcomes of the Asian Cup and discuss Coach Klinsmann's future, with his participation via video call.

In light of the events, some netizens speculate that the drama between the two players may have been fabricated or exaggerated. One user on platform X highlighted alleged discrepancies in the reported altercation, noting that it initially involved not just Lee Kang In and Son Heung Min but rather young players versus veteran ones. They further argued that the nature of the scuffle made it unclear who caused Son Heung Min's injury and suggested it resulted from a "mutual misunderstanding." According to this perspective, the soccer association intervened to help resolve the situation.

On February 15 KST, a spokesperson from Law Firm Seo On, representing soccer player Lee Kang In, issued an official statement addressing the allegations of internal discord within the South Korean national soccer team. The statement emphasized that recent articles, including those from Dispatch, contained inaccuracies that were exaggerated and presented as true.

The statement clarified that the articles alleging Lee Kang In threw his fist at Son Heung Min's face when Son grabbed his collar were not accurate. It noted that senior players were present during the table tennis incident, which had been a common activity prior to that day. The spokesperson mentioned that they would address the remaining issues at a later time and reiterated sincere apologies to anyone who felt disappointed by Lee Kang In's actions.

