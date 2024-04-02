Steph Curry Reveals if He Wants To End NBA Career With Hometown Team Hornets or Retire With Warriors

Steph Curry is a Warriors legend and there won’t be any debate around it. The 3-point shooting machine has been integral to the franchise's success ever since he was drafted in.

However, in recent years there have been talks about Steph Curry wanting to end his career with the Charlotte Hornets, the team that the Curry-led Dubs recently beat.

But in a recent interview, Curry made it crystal clear that he has no plans of moving to any other franchise and he wants to stay with the Warriors.

The Warriors fans must be feeling happy and proud that the player they drafted in as a 21-year-old, will be ending the career with them, whenever it may be.

What did Curry say?

Steph talked about his potential plans with the media after the Warriors’ victory over the Hornets. He talked about his brother Seth, who plays for the franchise, and what that means for him to be in his hometown.

“Nah, I wanna stay in the Bay, and that’s something I’ve talked about,” Curry said. “There is a curiosity of what it would be like to play here, for sure. I feel like I ask Seth what it’s like to be back here. You’re so familiar with the city. The history of the organization. That’s it.”

Curry, one of the greatest of all time?

Steph Curry will always be remembered as one of the best players in the franchise's history. Without a doubt, he will be offered every chance to finish his career in the Bay Area.

The sharpshooter has made it clear that he wants to play in his 40’s and looking at his form no one will be surprised if he plays in his 40’s.

Warriors supporters will probably be happy to learn that their star player has no intention of ever leaving the team, regardless of how long Curry remains in the NBA.

After all these years, it's reasonable to assume that Curry feels too much for Golden State and that Golden State feels too much for him as well.

