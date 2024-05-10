Aashish Mehrotra, known for his role as Paritosh Shah aka Toshu in the hit show Anupamaa has recently quit the show. In the show, he had a complicated relationship with his mother Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the announcement of the new Toshu in Anupamaa.

Gaurav Sharma steps in to play the new Toshu

According to the reports, Gaurav Sharma, known for his role as Yuvraaj in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will replace Aashish Mehrotra. Gaurav has worked in several hit shows such as Diya Aur Baati Hum, Shaadi Mubarak and more.

Gaurav Sharma is set to charm audiences once more in Anupamaa, produced by Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi. He will portray the character of Paritosh Shah, affectionately known as Toshu according to a media report by Gossips TV.

Gaurav's journey began with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where his role as Yuvraj captured hearts. Now, in Anupamaa, he continues his collaboration with DKP (Directors Kut Production), portraying the role of Toshu, Anupamaa's son.

He has portrayed antagonistic roles in Poison 1 & 2 on Zee5, featured as the main lead in projects like Bombers and the film Bhraanti, and starred as the main lead in Vinod Pande's Undertaker. Additionally, he has contributed to the popular web film Mission Laila.

Aashish Mehrotra expresses gratitude

On May 9, Aashish Mehrotra revealed that he had quit the TV show Anupamaa through his social media handle. Aashish shared a series of pictures from the Anupamaa set with his co-stars and penned a heartfelt note.

Expressing gratitude and reflecting on his journey, he wrote, "It was a beautiful, almost 4-year journey as your 'Toshu' in Anupamaa." Aashish also compared his character on the show to his real self, noting the contrast which made the experience both challenging and enjoyable for him.

With Aashish bidding farewell, it appears the actor has already got his next project. Towards the conclusion of his caption, Aashish assured his fans of his return, either in a fictional role or as his authentic self. He stated, "You guys will see me soon in some other form or perhaps as myself."

Fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness their beloved star in a fresh role, whether in a fictional series or a reality show like Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 or Bigg Boss OTT 3.

More about Aashish and his bond with Anupamaa’s cast

Aashish shared a close bond with his on-screen mother, Rupali Ganguly, which transcended into real life. He revealed that he perceives her not just as a mother figure but as a trusted friend. The show's cast also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, Leela Shah, and more.

