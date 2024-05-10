Abdu Rozik (20) is beaming with joy as he is all set to get married in three months. Yes, the Tajikistani singer announced his wedding date on Thursday (May 9) and took the internet by storm. Known to be a fan-favorite celebrity, Abdu's wedding announcement received immense love from his fans, celebrities, and friends.

As the Bigg Boss 16 star gears up for his much-awaited day, the curiosity amongst his fans about his girlfriend is at its peak. Many of his close friends are also not aware of Abdu's bride-to-be. Now, while talking to ETimes TV, Abdu Rozik spilled the beans about his girlfriend, revealed how he met her and shared more details about their wedding.

Who is Abdu Rozik's girlfriend?

The name of Abdu Rozik's bride-to-be is Amira. Amira is 19 years old and lives in Sharjah, UAE. Currently, she is studying business administration in Sharjah.

How did Abdu Rozik and his girlfriend meet?

While talking to ETimes TV, Abdu Rozik expressed admiration for his girlfriend, Amira. He shared that he feels lucky to have found a companion like her. Speaking about their love story, Abdu revealed that it was a love at first sight for him. The Bigg Boss 16 fame said that he met Amira at an eatery in Dubai and he instantly liked her. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Abdu was the first one to approach her and shared, "I introduced myself and we exchanged numbers. We have known each other for the last four months."

Praising his ladylove, the 20-year-old mentioned that his girlfriend is very understanding about his work and she respects him. Further Abdu added, "I felt we had good compatibility and therefore we took it to the next level. It is a love marriage and I am happy that someone like me, a short guy, has found love."

Amira and Abdu will tie the wedding knot on July 7, 2024. From his loyal fans to netizens, the world eagerly awaits to see the face of Abdu's bride-to-be. The excitement about his wedding soars high. It is surely going to be a big fat wedding that will happen in the presence of several Bollywood and Television celebs.

On April 9, Abdu announced the news of his wedding by sharing a social media post. When his close friend Shiv Thakare was questioned about Abdu's marriage, the former declined saying that he did not know about it.

Work-wise, Abdu Rozik was last seen as a guest on Bigg Boss 17 grand finale night.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare REACTS to best friend Abdu Rozik's wedding announcement