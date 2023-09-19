Fan's Outrage over BCCI's Decision to Rest Virat Kohli Against Australia

Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the team lineup for the three-match ODI series against Australia, commencing on September 22, on Monday, September 18.

The management has decided to rest key players ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023, starting on October 5 in India, to ensure they are fresh for the central tournament. Big names such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav will miss the initial two ODIs but will be back for the final match.

This strategic decision, particularly the exclusion of Virat Kohli, hasn't gone down well with the fans. The BCCI and the management team have been accused of intentionally protecting Sachin Tendulkar’s record. Kohli, who has 47 ODI hundreds to his name, is just two centuries short of matching the master blaster's record for the most ODI hundreds.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir reveals Dhoni's trophy legacy ahead of World Cup

Sanju Samson's Mysterious Social Media Post Sparks Emotion Among Fans

Recently, Sanju Samson has been under consideration for a call-up to the national team. However, he didn't make it into the Indian cricket team's squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, surprising experts and supporters alike, given that stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had been rested for the series in the run-up to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Despite his commitment to the Asian Games, Ruturaj Gaikwad was included in the team, along with Prasidh Krishna, with India preferring to stick with KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan. After these decisions were announced, Sanju dropped an elusive message on his Facebook page.

The squads for the first two ODIs against Australia include KL Rahul (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

For the third and final ODI against Australia, the team consists of Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (based on fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh's Record-breaking T20I Fifty: 6 Sixes Off Stuart Broad on This Day