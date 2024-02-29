Cristiano Ronaldo Banned by SAFF for His NSFW Reaction to ‘Messi’ Chants From Al Shabab Fans

The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation, on Wednesday, suspended Cristiano Ronaldo for one match for the obscene gesture made by him after the end of the Al Nassr vs Al Shabab match on Sunday, February 26.

Al Nassr registered a 3-2 victory over Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League contest, post which the chants of the name of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo’s long-term rival, started erupting in the crowd. This irked the Portugal star and invited a rather aggressive and indecent response from him.

Ronaldo placed one hand near his ear and pumped the other hand in front of his crotch area while responding to the crowd’s chants. This gesture, which was directed at the opposition team’s supporters, received condemnation from everyone and has now evoked strict action from the committee.

As per the disciplinary committee, Ronaldo will have to pay a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals ($2,666) to the Saudi Football Federation, and 20,000 riyals to Al-Shabab to cover the cost of their filing of the complaint. At the same time, he has been banned for one match and hence, will be out of action in Al Nassr’s next game. The committee also stated that the decision is not subject to appeal.

As per the reports, Ronaldo argued his case and denied performing any indecent gesture. He stated, “I respect all clubs... and the movement in the shot expresses strength and victory, and is not disgraceful, and we have become accustomed to it in Europe, which is what I highlighted.”

Advertisement

This is not the first time that Ronaldo has been surrounded by such controversy.

Ronaldo’s previous obscene gestures

He received harsh criticism earlier this month for his behavior towards Al Hilal supporters following Al Nassr's defeat in the Riyadh Cup final.

After Al Nassr lost the final of the Riyadh Cup to Al Hilal, a fan threw the latter’s jersey at Ronaldo, while he was on his way to the dugout. In response, the Al Nassr forward rubbed it on his crotch area and threw it back in the crowd, drawing jeers.

He was also seen grabbing his genitals on his way through the tunnel following Al Nassr's 2-0 loss to Al Hilal, in April last year.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Aims NSFW Reaction Towards Al Shabab Fans Chanting ‘Messi Messi’ After Al Nassr’s Win