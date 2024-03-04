When Will Cristiano Ronaldo Retire? GF Georgina Rodriguez Drops Shocking Revelation At Paris Fashion Week

Cristiano Ronaldo is not just a player but a brand. As, from the moment he put his foot in the Saudi League, the league itself flourished with the GOAT taking his entry. With him over 39 and the age factor slowly taking its turn, many speculate that Cristiano Ronaldo is to retire as soon as possible. But, the GOAT has always proved everybody wrong with his commitment to his fitness and game. However now, it looks like pretty soon Cristiano Ronaldo, better known as CR7 is going to step down from his career.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo retire?

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has been quoted claiming that the AL-Nassr superstar will retire in one or two years. The 39-year-old Portuguese forward is under contract with Saudi club Al-Nassr FC. His partner, Georgina Rodriguez, was at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday and disclosed when the former United star will retire.

In a video on X, Georgina can be heard saying, “He said one year or two, I don’t know”.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo to Face Severe Consequence for NSFW Reaction to Messi Chants From Al Shabab Fans: Report

Georgina Rodriguez paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo wearing CR7 dress at Paris Fashion Week

The Portuguese international's long-term girlfriend paid tribute to the Al-Nassr star at Paris Fashion Week by wearing a CR7 ensemble. At the occasion, the model appeared to suggest that the 39-year-old may hang up his boots for good next year. The clothing she wore appeared to be a throwback to Cristiano Ronaldo's memorable time at Manchester United.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Much Money Has Cristiano Ronaldo Earned Since Joining The Saudi Pro League Team Al Nassr?

Rodriguez wore a red outfit with the number seven and the name 'Ronaldo' emblazoned on the front. There were white elements on the collar and sleeves. However, unlike a typical t-shirt, the ensemble was transformed into a long dress.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play FIFA 2026?

Last year, former Manchester United and Real Madrid legend Ronaldo allegedly planned to participate in the 2026 World Cup before retiring. However, this news may indicate that one of the greatest footballers of all time would retire much sooner, sending shockwaves across the world.

In the near term, Ronaldo's Al-Nassr face Al Ain in the first leg of their AFC Champions League quarter-final showdown on Monday, followed by a Saudi Pro League match against Al-Raed on Thursday. They are presently second in the table, trailing runaway leaders Al-Hilal by nine points.

ALSO READ: 'People might not agree': Virat Kohli reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo is his 'Sporting GOAT'