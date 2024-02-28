Cristiano Ronaldo to Face Severe Consequence for NSFW Reaction to Messi Chants From Al Shabab Fans: Report

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself surrounded by controversy yet again due to his indecent gestures after Al Nassr registered a 3-2 victory over Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League match on Sunday, February 26. As per the latest reports by a Saudi newspaper, the Portugal star is now going to receive a harsh punishment for his actions from the disciplinary committee.

Saudi outlet Al-Riyadiya, in their recent report, claimed that the Al Nassr forward can face a two-match ban along with a fine for his obscene celebration after the close Al Shabab encounter, which turned victorious for the Ronaldo-led club

“Al-Riyadiya sources: The Disciplinary Committee is moving to suspend the Portuguese captain for two matches and fine him due to unsportsmanlike behavior,” the news outlet tweeted on their official handle

Ronaldo grabbed eyeballs when, after the victory against Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League contest, he was presented with the chants of his long-time rival Lionel Messi’s name. As soon as the match ended, the Al Shabab fans started cheering ‘Messi, Messi’ to which Ronaldo responded rather aggressively.

Ronaldo placed one hand near his ear and then went on to make an obscene gesture by moving his second hand over his crotch area, as soon as he heard the chants of the Inter-Miami star.

Earlier, the Saudi newspaper Asharq-Al-Awsat reported that the disciplinary committee had opened an investigation against Ronaldo for his NSFW reaction during the game on Sunday.

Waleed Al Farraj, a prominent Saudi writer and television host also wrote on X, “The disciplinary committee is facing the biggest test. We will wait and see.” He further added, “Everything has its limits, no matter how famous you are. This is how the major leagues are.”

Such behaviour has been demonstrated by Ronaldo in the past as well. He received harsh criticism earlier this month for his behaviour towards Al Hilal supporters following Al Nassr's defeat in the Riyadh Cup final.

A supporter tossed an Al Hilal jersey at Ronaldo as he was walking through the tunnel. The Portuguese player picked it up, rubbed it against his crotch, and then hurled it back into the crowd, drawing jeers.

He was seen grabbing his genitals in April of last year as he made his way back to the dugout following Al Nassr's 2-0 loss to Al Hilal.

