'People might not agree': Virat Kohli reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo is his 'Sporting GOAT'

Former India team skipper, Virat Kohli is known as one of the best batsmen in the cricket world. It can be said that he has cemented his status among the ‘GOATs’ in the cricket world. But do you know who Virat Kohli considers his GOAT? It is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was once when Kohli was asked who he considers his sporting GOAT, the cricketer revealed the name of a renowned footballer. He said, “For me, it's Cristiano Ronaldo".

Why Virat Kohli calls Cristiano Ronaldo his ‘Sporting GOAT’

Now, many would say it’s because of Ronaldo’s status among the top footballers and his reach that even makes the likes of Virat Kohli consider him GOAT. However, the answer is totally different than what one can imagine.

In an interview with Blue Rising, Virat Kohli revealed why he considers the AL Nassr skipper GOAT among all the other sportsmen.

Kohli responded and said, “I know a lot of people might not agree with me. But for me, it's Cristiano Ronaldo. Sporting GOAT, not in different disciplines. What he's doing at his age is not human, playing every 3-4 days. He's still doing what he's doing, so it's pretty amazing."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been GOAT for Virat Kohli for a while now

After a disappointing loss in the World Cup against Morocco, the world might have seen Cristiano Ronaldo in a different shadow, but the cricketing GOAT had something else to say about the footballer. And, it is not the first time Virat Kohli has praised Ronaldo. Those who know Kohli and follow him regularly are well aware that Cristiano Ronaldo is his favorite footballer. And even though Portugal lost to Morocco and got eliminated in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli showed his support for Ronaldo.

In a tweet he made on his X, Kohli extended his support to Ronaldo and wrote, “A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time.”

Like many of us, Virat Kohli is a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, whose side, Portugal, was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022 following a defeat by Morocco. Back then, Ronaldo wrote a statement declaring that his ambition of winning the World Cup of football had come to an end following Portugal's devastating World Cup loss. No trophy or achievement, according to the Former Indian skipper, could ever take away from what Ronaldo has accomplished for the game and its supporters worldwide.

