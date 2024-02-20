‘The Guy Was a Maniac’: Former WWE Superstar Says He Was Unsurprised by Vince McMahon Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: The content below mentions sexual trafficking, rape and suicide

On 25th January 2024, a Former WWE employee by the name of Janel Grant shocked the world after she filed a sexual assault and trafficking lawsuit against former WWE chairman Vince McMahon, former WWE higher executive John Laurinaitis, and WWE promotion.



Ms.Janel.Grant revealed she was romantically involved with Vince McMahon. They met in 2019 and McMahon offered her a job at WWE. She further revealed McMahon used her and forced her to sleep with other men including John Laurinaitis.



In her 60-plus pages of the lawsuit, she even revealed Vince McMahon forced her to send personalized sexual content to a former UFC fighter who is now with WWE. Many speculated that the former UFC fighter could be Brock Lesnar or Matt Riddle.



Later it was confirmed Janel Grant was talking about Brock Lensar. According to her, Vince McMahon told her Brock Lesnar’s new contract has a “PlayDate” clause with her.



Former WWE superstar Matt Riddle has expressed his views on Vince McMahon's Lawsuit in a recent interview.

He said, “When I've seen Vince do all the things he's done from the 80s, 90s, early 2000s, everything, I was not surprised. I mean, some of it, a little, but the guy's a billionaire that owns a company and has probably done it all and seen it all and wants to do more and see more. I don't know, I'm not a billionaire. I wasn't the dude, Brock was the dude he was talking to or whoever else, it wasn't me. “



Riddle further claimed he was not surprised by McMahon;s lawsuit, “I really have no comment other than that. I'm not surprised, I hear people say they are surprised, I'm not surprised, I mean, the guy is a maniac.”

ALSO READ: Late Ashley Massaro Accused Vince McMahon of Preying on Female Wrestlers, Unreleased Statement Says He Called Her to His Hotel Room

Advertisement

What did Vince McMahon initially think about Matt Riddle?

In 2022, Matt Riddle was one of the fastest-growing talents in WWE and he was widely considered among the next generational superstars and face of WWE. his tag team run alongside Randy Orton is one of the finest of this era.



In 2023 of Septemeber, Riddle was released from the WWE the reason given was the budget cut but the main reason behind his release was his controversies.



Riddle told McMahon hated him initially, “He's like, 'You're goofy,' and I"m like, 'yeah, I'm goofy but that's a good thing' and he's like 'being a goof isn't a good thing,' and I was like, 'well, I'm a goof that can kick your ass.' And then you could tell that didn't make him happy and then Bruce Prichard hopped in and was like, 'Hey Vince, he's pretty good at wrestling, trust me.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.



ALSO READ: Major Update On If Brock Lesnar Will Ever Make WWE Return After Alleged Involvement In Vince McMahon Scandal