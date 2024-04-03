The Rock Breaks Character to Surprise His Fan After He Completes Dare Ahead of WrestleMania 40: Details Inside

The Rock is currently playing heel (Bad Guy) in WWE. The Brahma Bull turned heel when fans turned their backs on The Rock for getting Cody Rhodes back in the main-event match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock is set to make a proper in-ring return after his match with John Cena at WrestleMania 29. The Final Boss will take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match, and they will be teaming up with WWE Undisputed champion Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins, the winner of the tag team match between The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes, will earn benefits. If team Cody Rhodes gains the advantage, all members of Bloodline, including Paul Heyman, will be banned from coming out and helping Roman Reigns at Night 2.

And if Team Roman Reigns manages to win the match, the Night 2 match will become The Bloodlines rules match where anything goes whatever The Rock and The Bloodlines want.

Recently, a fan by the Twitter X username Ruben Rodriguez posted and informed that he had an opportunity to meet his childhood hero, The Rock.

He asked The Rock to sign his hand and told The Brahma Bull he would get it tattooed, and he shared the picture of his new tattoo with The Rock’s signature bull and his signature, completing his challenge.

Ruben Rodriguez quoted, “Saw The Rock at Target last Friday! childhood hero of mine! I’ll cherish this moment for the rest of my life & I got to experience it w/my daughter. I told Rock that if he signed my arm, I would get it tatted & I’m a man of my word. Hook us up w/Wrestlemania Tickets “

The Rock Breaks Character

The gesture of the fan impressed The Final Boss, and he broke his character to appreciate the love of his fans and offered him and his daughter a ticket to WrestleMania 40 with all expenses on him.

The Rock reposted the post by Ruben Rodriguez and expressed, “Dude holy shit you did it!! That’s the authentic real deal signature & bull right there! Looks amazing! You’re a man of your word, and so is the Final Boss.”



He added, “Pack your bags - because you and your daughter are coming to WWE WrestleMania Your tickets, flight, hotel, transportation, and food - are all on me! My team will be reaching out. See you in Philly brother.”

