Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1295: Today’s episode starts with Abhira getting her bags downstairs. Armaan and his family members gather downstairs. He announces his decision to marry Ruhi. Everyone smiles, and Dadi Sa hugs him and Ruhi. Abhira gets upset but walks toward the door.

Abhira stumbles, and Armaan comes forward to help her, but Ruhi holds his hand and stops him. Abhira gets up and walks out of the door. Everyone rejoices, and Manish, Manooj, and Madhav stare at the door. Abhira comes out of the Poddar house in tears.

Manish announces his decision about the wedding

Vidya urges that the wedding should happen as soon as possible. She asks Kaveri to check the dates. Manish enters and declares he won’t let this marriage happen. He says he can’t let the same thing that happened to Abhira happen to Ruhi. Kaveri says she takes the guarantee of never mistreating Ruhi. She insults Abhira.

Manish asks Ruhi what her rights are and why she is staying in the house. He says he was Rohit's wife, and she is none of them. Armaan tries to interrupt. Manish tells him not to utter a word and to think only about his actions.

Mannish and Kaveri get into a heated argument. Kaveri says she doesn’t allow ill-mannered individuals in her house, referring to Abhira. Manish asks her then why Sanjay is staying in their house. Sanjay gets furious and charges at him. Manoj and Madhav try to stop him. In the scuffle, Ruhi gets shoved, and she falls on the floor. Manish doesn’t let Armaan help her.

Kaveri swears on Rohit that she will get Armaan and Ruhi married at any cost and says she doesn’t move from her words. Manish says he is determined to break Kaveri’s pride and won’t let this marriage happen.

Abhira moves into a storeroom

Abhira comes with a broker to see a room. She negotiates the rent and asks him to move out the boxes and other stuff kept there. The broker says it’s a storeroom, and he won’t move the stuff. Abhira agrees to stay there and finds the door has no lock. The broker advises she can block the door with her suitcase. He checks out Abhira, and she asks him to get out.

Manish comes home and argues with Suwarna. He says whatever he has done is because of Ruhi’s happiness, as he knows Ruhi will not be happy with Armaan. Suwarna defends Armaan’s actions, saying he is fulfilling his responsibility. Manish says sooner or later, Suwarna and Ruhi will understand what he is talking about.

Abhira hears Armaan’s name at the doorway and stops. She comes inside and unpacks. She sees Kaveri’s blank signed cheques in the bag and throws them away. She thinks of the day when Kaveri asked her to give false testimony in court. Abhira breaks down. The episode ends here.

