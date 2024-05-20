MTV Splitsvilla X5 is getting the love of the audiences. Currently, the show has three ideal matches and the upcoming episodes will ensure extreme drama and entertainment with the dance-off challenge. For the special task, several guests will be seen on the show. Bollywood actress and influencer Urvashi Rautela will be seen judging the dance performances of the couples while there will be other interesting segments too.

Guests to grace MTV Splitsvilla X5

As MTV Splitsvilla X5 gears up for one of the most awaited challenges, the show will witness high-voltage drama, electrifying performance, and complete entertainment in the upcoming episodes.

The couples will be asked to entertain with their acts and to judge the same, Urvashi Rautela will be present. Last year's power couple Sakshi Shrivas and Justin D'Cruz will also be a part of the episode as they'll present a special performance. The temperature will soar with Sunny Leone taking over the center stage to give her performance on the song Hello Ji.

Take a look at a recent promo of MTV Splitsvilla X5:

The upcoming episodes of MTV Splitsvilla X5 will be quite interesting as the contestants will lock horns for the entertainment task followed by another task wherein the present squeeze and the ex-squeeze of contestants will perform against each other.

In the entertainment task, Jashwant and Akriti will perform brilliantly and will get appreciation from the judges. Meanwhile, Harsh, Rushali, and Shubhi's trio will face challenges because of their dynamics.

The upcoming episode will also have Rushali Yadav and Shubhi Joshi's face-off. For the uninitiated, Shubhi and Rushali were best of friends before the show and Shubhi had informed Rushali about liking Harsh Arora. However, in Splitsvilla X5, Rushali met Harsh and fell in love with him.

Now, makers planned a major twist by bringing Shubhi as the wild card contestant on the show. Shubhi expressed disappointment in Rushali knowing about her feelings for Harsh but still making a connection with him.

In the forthcoming episodes, Rushali will be seen clarifying her stance to Shubhi and explaining how she felt she had moved on from Harsh and thus she made a connection with him.

New major twist in MTV Splitsvilla X5

The show had one of the biggest twists of the season. After getting maximum votes, Digvijay and Unnati went to test their bond in front of the oracle and were declared as the ideal match.

However, with Yuvraj opening the mischief box, a new twist was unleashed which takes away all the powers from the ideal matches and declared them unsafe too. With the major twist, all the contestants are now equals.

Divyansh and Dewangini get dumped

In spite of having friends from both Exile Villa and Splitsvilla, Divyansh and Dewangini failed to be anyone's priority and thus they were dumped by the ideal match, Digvijay and Unnati. Dewangini expressed not being Akriti's priority. Divyansh stated that they were too innocent to understand the intricacies of the game.

Dewangini came to find love in MTV Splitsvilla X5, however, she sorted her differences with ex-flame Divyansh and the couple left the show happily. On Tanuj and Sunny's request, the duo tested their bond in front of the oracle and were announced as the ideal match leaving them elated while their friends were happy for them too.

