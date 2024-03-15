‘There Is Only One Dhoni’: Dhruv Jurel Reacts to Sunil Gavaskar Comparing Him With MS Dhoni

After grabbing eyeballs with his impressive stint for the Indian team during the Test series against England, young Indian batter Dhruv Jurel has now responded to the MS Dhoni comparison he earned from none other than the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

There is only one Dhoni: Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv impressed everyone with his stunning performance during the India vs England home Test series. Displaying maturity, he pulled the team out of critical situations more than once and hence, received words of praise from everyone across the cricket world.

One such comment came from the former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar who went on to compare his wicket-keeping skills with that of the legendary MS Dhoni.

The talented batsman reacted to the comparison in a conversation at the India Today Conclave 2024. He thanked Gavaskar but at the same time humbly replied by terming Dhoni ‘legend’.

“Thank you so much Gavaskar sir for comparing me with Dhoni sir. But I want to say personally that no one can replicate what Dhoni sir has done. There is only one Dhoni. Always was and always will be. For me, I just want to be Dhruv Jurel. Whatever I do, I want to do as Dhruv Jurel,” he said.

He further added, “But Dhoni sir is a legend and he will always remain like that.”

He is another MS Dhoni: Sunil Gavaskar

While applauding Dhruv’s skills behind the stumps, Gavaskar had compared his presence of mind with that of the former legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni. “Of course he has batted well, but his keeping, his work behind the stumps has been equally brilliant. Just by looking at his game awareness, I want to say that he is another MS Dhoni in the making,” he said.

He further explained, “I know there can never be another MSD but you know the presence of mind that he has, MSD also when he started, it was that. And Jurel has that game awareness. Street-smart cricketer.”

Jurel made his Test debut in the third Test of the series in Rajkot after he was included in the squad in the place of KS Bharat. After scoring a solid 46 runs in his debut match, the young talent went on to play a crucial knock of 90 runs in the first innings of the Ranchi Test followed by a knock of 39 runs, which served a vital role in helping Team India win not only the game but also the Test series.

