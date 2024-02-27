‘It will be good for Indian cricket’; Sunil Gavaskar backs Rohit Sharma’s ‘Hunger’ statement

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, on Monday, voiced his thoughts on the IPL vs Test cricket debate, stressing that players should show respect towards Test cricket. In the post-match press conference, after India registered a 5-wicket victory over England in the fourth Test in Ranchi, Rohit was asked to share his thoughts on the ongoing debate around IPL and Test cricket, to which he gave a stern reply. His response has now gained support from the former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar.

Sunil Gavaskar backs Rohit Sharma

As per Rohit, only the players who show “hunger” for Test cricket will get a chance to play for the country on the International stage. Backing his reply, Gavaskar told Sports Tak, “He's absolutely right. The ones who wants to play Test cricket, you look at them.”

“I've been saying this for years.The players are what they are because of Indian cricket. The stage of life and career they are at, is all because of Indian cricket. The money, fame, and recognition that they have got is because of Indian cricket. So you've got to show some loyalty towards Indian cricket,” he added

“And if you don't show that for whatever reasons and say 'I won't play, won't play that' Rohit is absolutely right in saying the ones who have the hunger, the ones who are willing to put the effort, will be given more opportunities going ahead. If this is the attitude of the selectors then it will be good for Indian cricket. We've seen many players pick and choose, this shouldn't happen,” the former Indian opener further stated.

Rohit Sharma on IPL vs Test Cricket debate

With certain players missing the First Class cricket matches to focus on IPL preparations, there has been a lot of buzz around whether the importance of Test cricket has been declining for the players.

When asked about the same, skipper Rohit Sharma said, “Test cricket is the toughest format. And if you want success and want to excel in this tough format then you need that hunger. It is very important. We will give opportunity only to players who have that hunger. Jinko bhookh nahi hai, unko dekh ke hi pata chal jata hai (You come to know easily the players who don't have that hunger, or players who don't want to stay here and play this format. We come to know that).”

BCCI’s warning to prioritize domestic cricket

Earlier BCCI had also issued a stern warning to the players to not ignore domestic cricket as it can cause “severe implications”. The letter written by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated, “Our vision for Indian cricket has been clear from the outset – every cricketer aspiring to play for India must prove themselves in domestic cricket. Performance in domestic cricket remains a critical yardstick for selection and non-participation in domestic cricket will carry severe implications.”

“There is a recent trend that has started to emerge and is a cause for concern. Some players have begun prioritizing the IPL over domestic cricket, a shift that was not anticipated. Domestic cricket has always been the foundation upon which Indian cricket stands, and it has never been undervalued in our vision for the sport,” he added further.

