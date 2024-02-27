Ben Foakes Has ‘Man Crush’ on THIS Indian Star, Reveals Ben Stokes

India clinched a well-deserved win in the ongoing Test series against England with a score of 3-1, triumphing over them in the fourth Test in Ranchi by 5 wickets. The match witnessed the rise of several young heroes, as many seasoned senior players were unable to participate due to various reasons.

However, out of all the young guns, Dhruv Jurel made a special place in the hearts of Indian fans as his maturity helped pull India out of various tough situations in both the first and second innings of the match.

Ben Stokes reveals Ben Foakes’ ‘man-crush’

Not just Indians, but Jurel’s performance received applause from the visitors as well. England skipper Ben Stokes revealed that the English wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes loved Jurel’s work on the pitch and behind the stumps so much that he’s developed a ‘man-crush’ on him.

A leading cricket news website quoted Stokes saying, “Both innings he's played very well. His keeping was also something to watch - I think Ben Foakes has a little man crush on him there.”

Sunil Gavaskar lauds Dhruv Jurel

Jurel is being lauded not just for his batting skills but his presence on the field as well, so much so that the former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar compares him with the legendary Indian keeper MS Dhoni, who is considered to be one of the best in the business.

Applauding Jurel, Gavaskar had said, “Of course, he has batted well, but his keeping, his work behind the stumps has been equally brilliant. Just by looking at his game awareness, I want to say that he is another MS Dhoni in the making. I know there can never be another MSD but you know the presence of mind that he has, MSD also when he started, it was that. And Jurel has that game awareness. Street-smart cricketer.”

Dhruv Jurel’s exceptional performance in IND vs ENG fourth Test

Dhruv Jurel played a crucial part in India's win against England in Ranchi, his contribution was truly invaluable. Without his performance, India might not have been able to achieve such a convincing victory over England. The English spinners caused chaos in the Indian top order during the first innings, with India losing 6 wickets for just 171 runs while chasing a lead of 353.

However, after the fall of the sixth wicket of Sarfaraz Khan, Jurel stepped out to bat and played a very sensible knock, ensuring that India didn’t lose any more wickets and the runs kept flowing at the same time. Scoring 90 runs, with four sixes and six fours coming off his bat, he reduced England’s lead to a mere 46 runs by the time India was bowled out.

While chasing 192 runs in the second innings, India was in a dominant situation at first as the Indian openers built a partnership of 84 runs, with Rohit Sharma bringing up a half-century. However, as soon as the opening duo departed, the Indian batting order faltered again and the hosts lost quick wickets.

Jurel again walked out to bat along with Shubman Gill and the young duo took the baton in their hands, to bring the team out of the situation of misery. The duo remained rooted to the pitch till the end, with Gill scoring a half-century in the process, and Jurel offering him the much-needed support to build a strong partnership, required to help the team chase the total successfully. Consequently, their presence of mind combined with their exceptional skills helped in locking the victory in the match as well as the series, taking India’s streak of winning Test series at home to 17.

