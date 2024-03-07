‘Virat Kohli Has Hinted…’: Did AB de Villiers Imply Former RCB Skipper’s Return to Competitive Cricket in IPL 2024?

Former South African cricketer AB de Villers, who is also a very dear friend of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hinted at the latter’s presence in the 17th season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Ever since Kohli opted out of the ongoing Test series against England, fans have been speculating the time of his comeback to competitive cricket.

AB de Villiers hints at Virat’s return

De Villiers was asked on his YouTube channel if he will be ending fans’ wait to see him reuniting with his RCB squad this year. While replying to this, the former RCB batter didn’t give a clear response as he said, “Nothing is confirmed yet,” he did give a hint at Virat’s return to cricket.

“Virat Kohli has hinted that he might want me to come over just to spend a bit of time with him and some of the batter perhaps. I think the call has got to come from Andy Flower, Faf and the team. But for now, I am just going to be in Mumbai for the first few weeks of the IPL and doing a bit of commentary so do watch our live streams. I will also be back at the backend for the knockouts,” he added.

This comment has brought peace to the fans as they can now expect their star cricketer’s return to the field during the highly anticipated tournament.

Sunil Gavaskar’s statement on Virat Kohli’s return in IPL 2024

Earlier, former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar had hinted that Virat might not play IPL due to personal reasons, after opting out of the India vs England Test series.

“Kya woh khelenge... kuchh reason ke liye khel nahin rahe hain, shaayad ho sakta hai ke IPL ke liye bhi na khele (Will he play... He is not playing because of some reason, perhaps he may not play in IPL as well),” the veteran Indian cricketer had stated.

Earlier on February 20, Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, on social media. This was considered to be the reason behind Kohli backing out of the Test series against England after initially practicing with the team for one day in Hyderabad.

However, after more than a month of the former Indian skipper’s absence from competitive cricket, fans wish to see him back in action, in his blazing form. This wish of the fans might get fulfilled in IPL 2024, which is all set to begin on March 22 with the opening clash between Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and the defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium.

