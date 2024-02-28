Watch: Fan Cheers for Babar Azam, Wearing Virat Kohli’s RCB Jersey at a PSL Match

It's no secret that Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bangalore have a massive fan base, but what took everyone by surprise was seeing that fandom extend all the way to Pakistan. In a PSL match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars, a fan was caught on camera proudly sporting an RCB jersey at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

A fan spotted wearing RCB jersey

The big screen at the ground showcased the fan after Zalmi’s Babar scored two back-to-back boundaries off Mohammad Imran. This caught the eye of RCB and Virat Kohli’s supporters in India, who were amazed by the team and their star player's popularity in the neighboring country.

Netizens immediately started sharing the image of the fan on social media and reacted to the unusual visuals.

Lahore Qalandars were handed their fifth straight defeat after Peshawar Zalmi successfully bowled them out before they could reach the target of 212 runs, despite Rassie van der Dussen’s unbeaten century in the match.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli’s absence from IND vs ENG Test

Virat Kohli has been absent from the ongoing India vs England Test series for quite some time now due to personal reasons. Initially, BCCI did not disclose the nature of these reasons. Kohli had practiced with the team before the first Test in Hyderabad, but it was later announced that he would not be participating in the first two Tests. The Board of Control for Cricket in India requested privacy for Kohli. Subsequently, it was confirmed that he would also miss the final Three Tests.

Kohli and his wife Anushka took to social media on February 20 to announce the arrival of their second child, a baby boy named Akaay. This explained why Kohli was missing from the Test series squad.

Sunil Gavaskar’s doubt over Kohli’s participation in IPL 2024

During a chat with the students at Indian Institute of Management, ex-Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar expressed his concerns about Kohli's involvement in the upcoming season 17 of the Indian Premier League.

On being asked if Kohli would be hungry for runs in IPL 2024, given the amount of time he has spent away from the ground, Gavaskar gave a cheeky reply, “Kya woh khelenge... kuchh reason ke liye khel nahin rahe hain, shaayad ho sakta hai ke IPL ke liye bhi na khele (Will he play... He is not playing because of some reason, perhaps he may not play in IPL as well).”

ALSO READ: ‘Thala for a Reason’: MS Dhoni Wins Fans Over as His New IPL 2024 Bat Sticker Goes Viral for THIS Reason