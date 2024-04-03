Tom Brady Hall of Fame Induction: How to Attend, Where to Watch, and How Much Will Tickets Cost?

The New England Patriots supporters are highly anticipating the chance to secure their tickets for Tom Brady’s upcoming event. The much-awaited Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony is about to be held at the iconic Gillette Stadium in just over two months.

A recent report came out from NewsCenter 5, which disclosed the exclusive presale window opening. It has been opened for people to secure their seats and become season ticket holders. The crowd with season tickets will have the privilege of reclaiming their previous seat from the 2023 season for Brady’s June 12 induction ceremony.

Tom Brady's Legacy Honored

The tickets are available at a discounted preferred rate of $36 per seat. The exclusive presale window can be accessed until Friday, April 12th. However, the tickets will remain available if there are seats available. Those will be offered to the general public at the price of $100. The detailed information will be penned down in late April, as indicated by the Gillette Stadium website.

Tom Brady’s induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame is going to mark a historic milestone, according to his fans. This will lead him to be the 35th individual to receive this prestigious accolade.

The induction ceremony will also break the tradition of being hosted within the hallowed grounds of Gillette Stadium. The newly taken decision has accommodated the vast number of fans willing to partake in this occasion.

The New England Patriots have selected June 12 for Brady’s induction, which symbolizes the quarterback’s revered jersey number 12. His extraordinary achievement helped him clinch six Super Bowl championships with the team.

Secure Your Spot in the Honor of the Legend

The athlete will not only get cheers from his fans but also from his family, friends, teammates, and coach, who will join him for the event. Attendees will be welcomed by special guests, live musical performances, and spectacular fireworks.

The event will commence at 7 PM, where the induction ceremony will unfold over two and a half hours. The parking arrangements have also been organized, with slots opening at 3 PM and the stadium gates will start allowing guests in at 5 PM.

Complimentary parking is also available for the convenience of people located on the non-stadium side of Roaut 1 in Foxborough. Additionally, prepaid parking passes are also available with a nominal fee of $25 on a first-come, first-served basis. Thus, Tom Brady’s induction ensures a memorable experience for all his admirers.

