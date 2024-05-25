Tom Brady Once Risked His Life by Dangling Over the Side of a 300-Foot Cliff Just to Beat Bill Belichick at Golf

Tom Brady and his ex-coach Bill Belichick embarked on a memorable golf adventure at the AT&T Pebble Beach, filled with unexpected occurrences that are far from the norm on a golf course. Reflecting on that unforgettable moment, the former manager of the New England Patriots recounted the incident where Brady's life was nearly jeopardized!

You heard it right. Tom Brady almost risked his life to defeat his former head coach Bill Belichick on a golf trip. Belichick remembered it very clearly as he recalled the moment. Last year, the 72-year-old appeared on Let's Go! podcast hosted by Brady.

In conclusion of the podcast, the six time Super Bowl champion, as a head coach, told a surprising story that stunned the NFL world and the fans. Belichick stated that he and Brady “played in the Pro-Am for three days,” at the AT&T Pebble Beach.

Bill continued telling that they went down there and Tom was "standing over the cliff and says 'I think I can see it.' And he takes his club down there, and I can only see from his shoulders up."

The former American football coach further revealed that it was “200 feet to the rocks,” and “there is no way he survives this fall.” Belichick had his heart out seeing their best player “standing on a goddamn ledge and he hit the ball off the ledge and somehow onto the green.”

Belichick, who won two Super Bowls as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants, mentioned that he had never been as concerned for Tom as he was that day. He saw Tom standing on the ledge, being held by the caddie to prevent him from falling 300 feet into the Pacific Ocean.

Tom Brady grateful he didn't have to pay the price for what he did

While Bill Belichick had his heart out seeing Tom Brady risking his life, the five-time NFL champion was grateful he “didn't have to pay the ultimate price.” The former quarterback knew it was beyond a “lot of dumb things” he had done in his life and things could have turned really bad for him.

