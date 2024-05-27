Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star and business mogul, has spoken out against the "unfair" treatment she received during her appearance at Tom Brady's Netflix roast on May 5.

According to sources close to Kardashian, she feels like an "easy target" after facing criticism and boos from the audience.

An insider revealed to Star magazine, "Kim feels like she's such an easy target at this point." The source further added, "Kim's Met Gala outfit got ripped to shreds, way more than others that she figured would be considered way inferior to hers. It's just all so unfair as far as Kim sees it."

Kim Kardashian faces backlash from the roast

During the roast, Kardashian was reportedly booed by the audience as she took the stage to roast the NFL legend. Despite trying to maintain her composure, she had to acknowledge the boos, saying, "Alright, alright, alright."

Comedian Andrew Schulz, who was present at the event, made observations about Kardashian's behavior, stating that she appeared "disassociated" and "unaffected" throughout the evening.

"She smiled, laughed. I've never seen anything like that. Completely unaffected," Schulz said on his Flagrant podcast.

Andrew explained, "Even when she was up there, they were kind of booing her. It didn’t make her smile. It didn’t make her sad. It was nothing."

Additionally, it was reported that Kardashian lost 40,656 Instagram followers as of Thursday, May 9, just a few days after the Netflix special aired, indicating fan disappointment with her behavior at the roast.

Nikki Glaser praises Kim Kardashian amid the backlash and booing

Amidst the backlash, Kardashian received praise from fellow comedian Nikki Glaser, who also appeared at the roast event.

Speaking on the You're Here to Help Podcast, Glaser revealed that Kardashian had personally reached out to commend her performance.

"Kim Kardashian DM'd me on the way in," Glaser shared. "She said you killed it on the roast."

The 39-year-old comedian expressed her gratitude, writing back, "Kim, OMG, I was trying to make eye contact with you every chance I could to mouth to you, 'You killed it, girl,' which was no surprise after your SNL monologue, which was elite. You are so talented. Thank you so much for writing to me."

Kardashian responded warmly, stating, "Aww thanks, and YOU KILLED IT, I don't know how you do this; it's abuse, lol."

Comedian Nikki Glaser also shed light on the real reason behind the booing incident.

During an episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Glaser claimed that a "wild guy who's a comedian" with a "reputation for just, like, starting s**t" initiated the booing as a joke.”

"Apparently, he started the boo as just, like, a joke. He just had too many drinks or something, and he's not affiliated with Swifties or anything [and] just felt like saying a boo into the air, and apparently everyone was so riled up," Glaser explained.

She added that the audience, primarily consisting of sports fans, may not have been familiar with the Kardashians, leading to the booing catching on.

In a bid to avoid further controversy and enhance the viewing experience, Netflix edited out the booing incident from the final broadcast version of the Tom Brady roast.

Robbie Praw, Netflix's vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, explained that post-editing is standard practice for live comedy specials, allowing for the removal or addition of content that cannot be managed during live streaming.

Praw emphasized that editing certain moments is part of the live experience's allure and clarified that no talent was consulted in the editing process.

Tom Brady's roast becomes a hit

Despite the controversy, the Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady became a massive hit for Netflix.

The streamer reported that the roast drew 2 million viewers on its debut night and became the sixth most-watched Netflix show the week of April 29 to May 5, despite being available for less than half a day by week's end.

