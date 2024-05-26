WATCH: Jason Kelce Praises Tom Brady for Patriots Deflategate Scandal in Explicit NSFW Rant

Jason Kelce has come in the defense of Tom Brady for the infamous New England Patriots' deflategate scandal which resulted in the former quarterback being suspended for four games and the team also faced some major consequences.

Brady, who spent 20 seasons of his 23 with the Patriots, recently brought the controversy back to life during his Netflix Roast Special, the live show that included his personal and professional talks and there was no way they didn't mention the deflategate incident which sparked a heavy debate that time.

After years of denial, it seemed that the 46-year-old finally confessed to the biggest scandal of his career. “You could have just given me the $20m and I would have just told you I f*cking did it,” said Brady on the live show, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

After Brady's recent reference to the controversy, Kelce, who is known for expressing his open-minded thoughts on his podcast, has stepped ahead in favor of the future Hall of Famer.

Tom Brady was accused of ordering the deliberate deflation of footballs that were used in the 2014 AFC Championship Game back in 2015 when the New England Patriots won 45-7 against the Indianapolis Colts on January 18, 2015.

Following this, the seven-time Super Bowl champion faced suspension for four games along with his side ending up paying a $1 million fine and being deprived of two draft selections in 2016.

Recalling the infamous incident, Jason Kelce has stated on the New Heights podcast that the former quarterback shouldn't have faced any punishment.

The Philadelphia Eagles legend said on the podcast which he hosts with his brother Travis Kelce, “I don’t even think Tom should have gotten in trouble for deflating footballs.”

Jason, further praising the five-time Super Bowl MVP said, “I’m pro deflating footballs… He outsmarted people.” The former Eagle's star continued that others “could have taken the air out, too” however they were not “smart enough.”

Jason Kelce calls out other teams while labeling the league rule “stupid”

Jason Kelce believes that the National Football League (NFL) should instead, praise the intelligence rather than punish it.

The former player, who is known for speaking his mind also spoke on the deflating football rule calling out the other teams who didn't take the same measure or were not clever enough.

“So why am I getting penalized because you’re f*cking dummies?” said the 36-year-old criticizing the rule calling it “stupid” which, according to him, is “taking away intelligence.”

Kelce hung up his boots this year on March 4 following his incredible 13-year-long career with the Eagles. He won the Super Bowl LII where his side defeated the American Football Conference (AFC) and defending Super Bowl LI champion New England Patriots, 41–33.

Now, the Kelce brothers drop their unique perspectives and thoughts on NFL-related topics on the successful podcast that they host together. The Super Bowl champion brothers are often in the headlines following their weekly insights on the New Heights.

