When Tom Brady EXPLAINED Why He Loves the F Word

It's quite common to catch the players and their expressions when there is a heated moment on the field. Tom Brady once got caught saying the F-word on television, and it was all over the news back in 2014. Although not everyone likes it, he came up with an explanation of why he loves that word.

Tom Brady once explained why he loves F word

Taking you back to 2014 during a match against Green Bay Packers when the cameras captured Tom Brady on the sidelines using the F word following the New England Patriots' made a game-sealing mistake.

It, of course, became the talk of the town at that time, and the former quarterback had to come up with an explanation. During his appearance on WEEI's The Dennis and Callahan Show, the seven-time Super Bowl champion revealed why he uses the F word often.

According to Brady, despite him wishing for a “better mouth” out several times, “there's nothing that quite expresses the way I feel like that word.” It seemed like the five-time Super Bowl MVP, agreeing to it as a “great word,” finds it really accurate, “especially in the heat of the moment.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Tom Brady used a filtered version of F word at home

During the appearance at the aforementioned source, Tom Brady disclosed that he doesn't say that word at home, “of course not.” He continued to reveal, “It's pretty well filtered at the house.

Advertisement

However, the same year, the Boston Globe had written an article criticizing the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player. On WEEI's The Dennis and Callahan Show, Brady later blamed the television channels that captured him using the slang and putting it on air. “Blame CBS, NBC for putting it on TV; don't blame me.”

Meanwhile, we go through several heated arguments and moments on the television in the sports World. Following the intensity of the game, the cameras often catch players raining down curse words from time to time, and Tom Brady is no exception.

Brady played for 23 seasons in the National Football League (NFL), 20 of which were for the Patriots, while the other three were for the Buccaneers. The player retired in 2023 for the second time as the greatest quarterback of all time in the league's history.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Tom Brady Actually Paid Opponents Who Intercepted Him?