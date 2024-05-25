Did You Know Tom Brady Actually Paid Opponents Who Intercepted Him?

Tom Brady has always been very competitive in sports. Not only that, he always wanted to bring the best out of him, the seven-time Super Bowl champion had a huge respect for those who compelled him to bring the best version of himself.

There is a reason why he is called the greatest quarterback of all time. Besides this, he is also one of the greatest competitors not just in the NFL but in the world of sports. One of the instances of Brady's fair nature was recalled by his former New England Patriots teammate.

Tom Brady used to pay opponents who intercepted him

Instead of being shady or vexed about the opponents who intercepted him, Tom Brady loved paying them for their skills. The now-46-year-old's former teammate from the New England Patriots, Donte Stallworth, disclosed how much respect the player had for the opponents who challenged him to his best.

It came after Aaron Wilson reported on NationalFootballPost.com that former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill trash-talked and mocked the practice squad following the defenders' interceptions. "Enjoy your practice squad paycheck; enjoy your practice squad trophy," the now free agent said.

Responding to it, Stallworth took over his X account and revealed that the five-time Super Bowl MVP would instead reward the opponents who picked him off; however, he didn't reveal exactly what. But a reward is a reward—a respect that the former quarterback liked to offer.

Tom Brady liked the opponents who brought the best out of him

Here is another example of how competitive Tom Brady was in his playing career. A former teammate from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ali Marpet, stated that the three-time NFL MVP used to offer money to the offensive line to motivate them for a better and improved screenplay.

On the Wam Bam podcast, the former football guard revealed that Brady would take the offensive line aside and ask them to “go for more than 15 yards,” or if they “can get a screen,” he would be “happy” to pay them.

Also, Michael Bennet, who played for the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the two franchises Brady spent his full 23-year-long career with, brought back one instance of the former quarterback full of appreciation for his opponents.

The defensive end stated that Tom would get up and acknowledge the defensive players who sacked and tackled him, saying, “Good hit.”

Dan Koppen, the former Patriot, also stated that Brady is the most competitive player he has ever met. Brady was very competitive, even outside the NFL. His seriousness in sports was beyond everything; he went on to give a pep talk in a charity basketball game against the local firemen to motivate the players, according to former Patriots backup Damon Huard.

However, this one moment went too far. Brady's former Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick, recalled that the future Hall of Famer risked his life by dangling over the side of a 300-foot cliff just to defeat him at golf.

