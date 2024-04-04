Travis Kelce's Adorable Answer to Favorite Taylor Swift Song Reminds Swifties That 'Joe Alwyn Wasn't a Hype Man'

Swifties are all over, filling the Black Space left by Tay Tay’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Fans couldn't help but compare Travis Kelce's and Joe Alwyn’s reactions when they were asked about their favorite song by Swift. Both men gave very different answers when asked this question, and fans have already begun dissecting their statements.

Kelce’s reaction made Swifties jump to conclusions about Miss Americana’s relationship with Alwyn. The contrast between their response was a striking reflection of their different personalities. But that is not all, because many of her fans speculated that this might also be the reason for her breakup with Alwyn.

Joe Alwyn's Role in the Taylor Swift Universe

In 2018, an interview took place with GQ, where Alwyn, then 33, opted to answer questions about his girlfriend’s music. To which he replied, “I’m just not even going to go into that side of the world.” His response at that time made fans believe that he wanted to maintain privacy.

Despite dating a pop sensation, he was always aware of the attention he might be getting. However, Alwyn knew well how to handle it. On the other hand, their chemistry wasn't hidden, as Swift has well-documented their relationship through her songs.

Travis Kelce's Swift Moment

Fast-forwarding to 2024, a few days ago, Kelce was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, where he was asked the same question. Kelce, 34, has a different approach to it, which ‘bejeweled’ Swifties’ mind. Rather than shying away from the topic, he embraced it wholeheartedly. He expressed, “That’s my everyday playlist, not just my game day.”

The contrast between Alwyn’s guarded response and Kelce’s enthusiasm didn't go unnoticed by her fans. The social media was flooded with comments like, “Joe was not a hype man,“ while others said, “How was she with him for so long?” Some fans went to greater conclusions, like, “Feel like Joe never listened to a full album from Taylor or even paid attention to the songs she wrote about him,” and many more.

